Cost of living crisis: Northern Ireland fuel and heating oil prices soar – weekly increases revealed

Weekly increase of 500L home heating oil £227Diesel price in Armagh increases by 22p per litre in seven daysPetrol up in Derry by 13p per litre in a weekDUP MP Ian Paisley calls on UK Government to act

Prices of both fuel and home heating oil have increased across Northern Ireland yet again this week as the cost of living crisis in the province begins to bite.

According to the Consumer Council’s latest online home heating oil price checker tool, in the space of just a week, the average cost of 500L of home heating oil has risen by just over £227 to £662.86.

In the same period, the average cost of 300L of home heating oil is an extra £133.44, with the average price across Northern Ireland now sitting at £409.36.

Meanwhile, the average price for 900L of home heating oil now stands at £1181.53, a rise of just over £423 in the space of seven days.

Alongside the increasing cost of energy, drivers across the province are also being hit by significant increases in petrol and diesel prices at the pump.

The Consumer Council’s figures show Armagh was hit hardest, as the price of diesel went up by 22p per litre in the space of a week.

According to their online fuel price checker, the average petrol price in Belfast this week stands at 154.2p per litre. The average diesel price in the city is 160.9p per litre.

It means the average price in the city has increased by 8p per litre for petrol and 13p per litre for diesel.

In Derry, the average petrol price this week is 159.6p per litre with diesel at 162.6p per litre, with petrol prices up 13p in a week.

In Armagh, petrol this week on average across the city is 156.9p per litre, with diesel sitting at 173.6p per litre.

Average petrol prices in Ballymena this week are at 152.4p per litre for petrol and 157.9p per litre for diesel.

In Enniskillen, petrol this week per litre is 156.3p per litre on average and diesel is 163.2p per litre.

The Consumer Council’s website shows average petrol prices in Dungannonn is 156.6p per litre with diesel at 161.4p per litre, with petrol up 9p in a week.

In Newtownards average petrol prices per litre this week are 152.2p per litre and diesel at 163.8p per litre, with diesel having increased by 15p in the last seven days.

DUP MP Ian Paisley called on the UK Government to act in order mitigate higher fuel and transport costs in Northern Ireland in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Paisley said: “The impact of this crisis on our food security must also be assessed and acted upon.

"Whether it is incentives to increase production or action to secure an adequate and affordable supply of fertilizer, the government must not sit idly by whilst the ripples of this crisis affect more and more areas of our lives."

The weekly increases across fuel and energy mark yet another significant challenge for people across Northern Ireland with energy prices spiralling as a result of global supply chain issue and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Northern Ireland has the highest dependence on oil for home heating of any country in western Europe.

Electricity prices have also increased dramatically, with gas prices having also consistently soared over the past year.

Last week, SSE Airtricity announced they will increase their natural gas prices for some households and businesses by 39% from April.

The move will impact around 186,000 gas customers in greater Belfast and western distribution areas.

It will mean that the average domestic and small business gas bill in that area will increase by £244, to £870 per year.

Last month gas supplier Firmus Energy said they were also raising prices for 55,000 customers across Northern Ireland, with tariffs in the Ten Towns network rising by 33.57%.

The company apologised for the increase but said it was an unavoidable consequence of surging global gas prices and concerns over low stocks.