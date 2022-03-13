Cost of living crisis now ‘an emergency’: O’Toole

Northern Ireland is in "crisis" with the cost of living and "urgent action" is required to tackle rising fuel bills, SDLP's Matthew O Toole has said.

Mr O’Toole called for the £200 energy support payment given to those in receipt of benefits to be “extended across Northern Ireland” amid recent increases which he described as an “emergency”.

The south Belfast MLA made the suggestion on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, as he said it was not good enough for politicians to “sit on our hands” amid rising energy and fuel bills.

Last week a row erupted in Stormont over £300m of Treasury budget funds which the Finance Minister Conor Murphy said could only be allocated if an Executive is in place.

Party leaders met virtually at Stormont on both Thursday and Friday, however there was no agreement found on a way forward.

The DUP - who resigned their First Minister Paul Givan leading to the automatic resignation of deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill - argued there were alternative ways to spend the funds, with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson suggesting a cut to household rates.

The SDLP revealed they have carried out a “range of discussions in Stormont and Westminster”, proposing emergency legislation be tabled in order to unlock the logjam.

They said such legislation could be passed by the UK Government or by use of an accelerated Private Member’s Bill in Stormont.

Mr O’Toole said the current situation is “unforgiveable and shameful” and said his party wanted to “find a legal route to spend this money”.

One of his suggestions included extending a one-off £200 energy support payment, which had been issued on Friday to help those on the lowest incomes.

“We are exploring emergency legislation at Westminster and Stormont to try and find a way to get this spent,” he said.

“Put aside the political games for once in this place. Put aside the context of ‘he said, she said’. Think about the crisis we are in. It is an emergency.

“We are seeing fuel bills rise beyond frankly a historical precedent. This is a crisis for families We need urgent action to deal with it now.

“If we weren't trying every avenue open to us, I think you would rightly be criticising us.

“We are battering every door down to try and make this work. It might not work and if it doesn’t work then others who haven't tried every avenue... will have hard questions to answer when they knock on people’s doors.

“There are only a couple of weeks left. It might not be possible, but I think it is certainly worth us trying.”