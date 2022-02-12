Cost of living crisis sees Northern Ireland’s foodbanks facing unprecedented demands

Cost of living crisis and the impact of Covid pushing families and households further into poverty. Mark Bain, Garrett Hargan and Niamh Campbell report

The role being played by foodbanks across Northern Ireland has never been more vital to families in need.

Rising inflation, in combination with soaring household costs due to the energy bill crisis and a real wages fall means the numbers of those arriving at foodbanks is growing, and increasing fast.

Tesco chairman John Allan has warned of a further 5% jump in food prices by spring, and a 1.5% hike in national insurance contributions will also take effect from April 6.

In Londonderry, Foyle Foodbank has reported a 310% increase in demand for food in the five years since it first launched.

The service supplied food to a total of 15,580 people during 2021. In 2016, the year the service first launched, it supplied a total of 3,800 people.

And it’s not just an inner city problem. Rural towns like Magherafelt are recording a huge rise in demand.

When they first opened, a big concern for foodbanks was the stigma or people not wanting to be seen to ask for help.

But they have now quietly introduced more discreet ways for families to interact with them. Some have started honesty cafes, where the coffee is free and people can give a small donation if they can afford it.

The Covid pandemic hasn’t helped. Add to that the upwards spiralling cost of living. It’s still winter: heating costs have soared, electricity and gas prices putting added strain on already stretched finances for many extra families

“We would love it if we could come here tomorrow and close the doors.” The words of Jenny Thompson, who has been managing Hope foodbank in Magherafelt since 2014.

But for Jenny, the three members of staff and an army of volunteers, they’ll be back tomorrow, and the day after with the number of families being forced to seek help showing no sign of falling.

Hope in Magherafelt grew out of necessity. And what they do has never been more necessary than now.

Part of the Trussell Trust network, the charity is feeding families in need, but as Jenny explained, the handing out of food parcels is simply a means to an end, and that end is getting to the root cause of why families need the support.

“We have to be proactive,” she said. “What we don’t want to do is just hand out food packages as and when people need them. We want to be able to help them in other ways, finding out why they’re in that position and getting them back to where they need to be.”

The Trussell backed foodbank in Magherafelt is the only one in the south Derry area. The next closest is in Ballymena, though there is an independent service in nearby Maghera.

“It’s vital that we all work together,” said Jenny. “And that means also identifying the other way we can help people, through financial advice services, counselling or simply being there to have a conversation.”

As part of that new way of thinking, Hope Magherafelt have set up an Honesty Cafe, which from the town’s Baptist Church on Fridays.

“We wanted to give people a place where they could come to where the stigma of other people looking at them, seeing where they were going, was removed.

“No-one wants to have to go to a foodbank, and it takes a lot of courage to come in and say you need help.

“But the cafe has given us a quiet, calm place where people can come in for a coffee and a chat. They can check us out if they like, get to know us before telling us their stories. They need to know no-one is here to judge them. We want to help.”

Most of the food at Hope Magherafelt is donated by local schools, churches, businesses and community groups. It was only during the Covid pandemic that some had to be bought, thanks to Covid grants from local council.”

The demand is rising,” said Jenny. “There hasn’t been a year yet since we opened that the number of food parcels we have provided hasn’t increased.

“Covid threw the numbers completely off,” she said. “But when we look at 2019 we fed 250 families. Since April last year that’s now over 650.

“The biggest challenge is understanding the circumstances that have led people to come to us, but to do that we have to allow people the freedom to come to us without, help them to find the courage to ask for help, because it is here if they need it.”

Nearly 40 miles away, the cost of living crisis is hitting Derry families hard with some mothers insisting that they can go hungry as long as their children get food.

Lifeline: James McMenamin of Foyle Foodbank

Manager of Foyle Foodbank, James McMenamin, said the number of people in need of the foodbank have surged over the past year — with 9,080 adults and 6,173 children requiring help.

The cross-community organisation opened in 2016 to help end hunger and poverty in the area. Last year alone the foodbank handed out 98 tonnes of food to those on the poverty line. The top three reasons for food poverty given by foodbank users were low income, benefit changes and benefit delays.

Reflecting on the year, Mr McMenamin said: “We had over 15,000 people through the food bank last year, which is more than we had for the first three years combined.

“A lot of people who would have never needed the foodbank before do now because of the cost of living rise, cost of heating, electricity and even the cost of fuel to get to and from work. Costs have gone up and wages haven’t gone up. People in general now are finding it hard to match their heating and electricity bills whether they’re working or on benefits. Obviously people on benefits are finding it that bit harder.

“The cost of gas has gone through the roof, I had one lady in touch with me who ended her conversation with me by saying; ‘I don’t care if you have food for me, as long as you’ve got it for my children’.”

He said there is definitely a choice between people heating their homes or eating as a result of increased energy costs.

“I had one lady in with me today,” he explained, “who is putting £20 into her gas every few days which means that her budget for food is just completely blown so she needs help with food.”

The generosity of Derry people is well known, as proven by its place at the top of a recent GoFundMe poll.

Mr McMenamin said the foodbank is “most certainly” well looked after by local businesses and the wider community.

“People come and help us out with staff as well as donations of food and money so we can help all these people in need.”

He continued: “The bottom line is, people need enough money to live on. People need supported whether working or on benefits.

“They need to be able to support their families. Look at a lot of jobs now, they’re on minimum wage. The price of food has gone up but the minimum wage hasn’t, or if it has, very slightly and nothing compared to the cost of living.”

Volunteers at Cornerstone Foodbank in Kilkeel

Meanwhile, in Co Down, The Cornerstone Foodbank in Kilkeel said it has seen its referral numbers from community agencies and health sectors double since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“We have found that people are embarrassed to go to a foodbank directly and are encouraged by the agencies to attend,” said John Quinn, who helps to run the foodbank.

He added that The Cornerstone is “a small food bank compared to others in Northern Ireland”, but that they provide between 20 to 30 food parcels each month, which are able to feed around 80 to 120 local adults and children.

“Since Covid, we have been busy and provided food and hygiene products for single persons to large families of 10 to 12 persons.

“Also, over the past few months we have been providing pet food given to us by the USPCA (Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) from Newry.

“Some people we have previously helped will turn up at Christmas with food and hygiene items, thanking us for helping them when they were needing help.”

During lockdown, the food bank began a ‘free food giveaway table’.

“It receives food from Asda FareShare and donations from local people on Thursday mornings, which helps 10 to 15 family groups each week and helps refer them for further help to agencies, who will then refer them onto the foodbank if they need a larger food parcel,” said Mr Quinn.

“This was started during lockdown and it encouraged people to get out and meet safely for a chat and food.”

Asda Fareshare is a collaboration between the supermarket giant and the hunger charity, that diverts surplus products appearing at the retailer’s depot level to people in need.

In the midst of seeing referrals rise, The Cornerstone suffered a break-in during January, and thieves stole food, toiletries and around 50 meat vouchers from the premises, which is run out of Christ Church in Kilkeel’s Newry Street.

It is estimated that the cost of the items stolen was £500, while another £500 worth of damage was caused to the property.

The robbery meant that six families the food bank helped that week, were not able to avail of the £10 meat vouchers, which Mr Quinn said they really could have used.

“We have been very busy over the pandemic, averaging to help about 30 or 40 families per month,” he said.

“There is a real need there and it’s just a shame someone would do this.”

Belfast-based LifeHubNI has seen a 200% increase in families across the city needing its services, and founder Edmund Odeli Aruofor warned this number is “still growing every single week”.

“In January alone, we had 50 new families show up at our doors,” he said.

“We supported 100 refugee families in hotels on Christmas Day and supported 350 families across north and west Belfast with Christmas meals as well.”

Mr Aruofor maintains that the reason LifeHubNI’s numbers have increased so dramatically is because they supply fresh produce weekly, including fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products.

The charity worker detailed the story of one Syrian family that arrived in Belfast on Boxing Day, with a father that was registered blind, a mother that is a qualified nurse but cannot find work yet due to her refugee status, and three children all under the age of four.

“When the mother came to me, she was wearing a coat that had no buttons,” continued Mr Aruofor. “I burst into tears. She was holding the coat together with a safety pin.”

Through a Facebook appeal, he was able to give her four brand new coats that were donated by members of the public, and along with his wife, used their own personal finances to buy the family cooking utensils, bulbs and a television.

Through another social media appeal, LifeHubNI was able to supply a Belfast mother and father with Christmas presents for their three sons.

“This woman and her husband lost their jobs because of Covid and had been coming to us to collect food for the family,” said Mr Aruofor.

“They wouldn’t come often because they were embarrassed at getting hand-outs, but I think what moved them to come was their desperation for their boys.

“Just before Christmas, the mother sent me a text and said; ‘we can’t afford presents for our boys’.”

Mr Aruofor reached out on Facebook again and through donations from individuals and organisations, was able to secure the three boys five gifts each, appropriate for their age groups.

“From footballs and skateboards to Scalextric [model cars] — people were donating presents with receipts just in case they wanted to change their presents,” he explained.

“The people here in Northern Ireland, and Belfast in particular, are extremely generous,” the London native added.

Mr Aruofor noted that some organisations and donors ask the food bank how they know that all the people coming to avail of their amenities are ‘genuine’ and truly in need.

“Our response has always been: ‘we don’t care’,” he said. “If you can come and stand in rain and sleet, or walk two to three miles — some people even further — to come to us, then there’s got to be a need there.

“Northern Ireland is such a small place.

“If there’s somebody that’s pulling a fast one, somebody that comes to us will recognise you. But even if we have that information, unless you misbehave with us [in our premises], we will never turn you away.”