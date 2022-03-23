Cost of living crisis: Young Belfast mum in tears over using food banks to feed family

A young mother has told how she’s constantly in tears because of the ongoing struggle to heat and feed her two toddler boys.

Single parent Kerry Dodds (23) from Ardoyne, north Belfast, lives in a Housing Association property with sons Joseph (3) and Liam, who’s one.

Ms Dodds, a full-time mum who is also studying a psychology degree with the Open University, said that they simply couldn’t survive without help from food banks and charities.

“I’m on benefits and have a monthly income of around £1,000,” she said.

“It costs £100 a week for gas and another £100 for electricity and the price just seems to be going up and up.

“Since Christmas I’ve noticed it has gone up drastically. I now get just 27 units of gas for £20, whereas a year ago £20 would’ve lasted me four days.”

She added: “My mum uses heating oil in her house, and when I moved out of home and into my own house I thought having gas would be a lifesaver. Instead, it’s the complete opposite. Most days I’m frightened to turn on the heating.”

Ms Dodds, who has found herself in the unenviable ‘heat or eat’ category, said she spends £150 a week on groceries.

“One of the boys doesn’t eat well and I end up having to get extra food to convince him to eat,” she said.

“I can’t seem to make my money stretch and I’ve been going to food banks to get help.

“The charity, St Vincent de Paul, has been very good to me. They’ve given me gas and electric vouchers as well as food.”

She added: “Without them — and the generosity of my family and friends — I don’t know what I’d do.”

Ms Dodds said it’s soul-destroying to find oneself “grappling around for money all the time”.

“It’s got to the point that I don’t turn on the heating at all during the day,” she said.

“I put it on for an hour at night before we go to bed. I’ve also invested in electric heaters so that I can monitor the energy I’m using in a better way.

“The problem with that is that you’re only heating the room you’re in and not the rest of the house.

“But what else can I do? I need to make sure the boys don’t get sick.”

Despite help from her mum and older sister, Ms Dodds said she knows the constant stress is playing havoc with her mental health.

“I know it’s really getting to me,” she said.

“It’s not nice having to ask others for help all the time. Especially when I know everyone is struggling and we’re starting to see more and more people in the same boat.

“I am embarrassed. I didn’t expect my life to turn out like this. It’s very upsetting.

“People in government — those who are making the rules — need a better understanding of what it’s like for ordinary working class people.

“This is not only a working class issue, it’s affecting people from all walks of life.”

Ms Dodds said she was speaking publicly in the “vain hope that someone who can help is listening”.

She also told how she only just managed to “scrape enough together to buy the kids a couple of small things at Christmas”.

“I’m ashamed to admit that I have to make a choice between heating and eating — but that’s what my life is like every single day,” she said.

“No one should have to live like this.

“I have cried more over finances in this past year than I have about anything in my life and it’s only March.”