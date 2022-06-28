Cost of living: NI people with food allergies forking out over £1,400 a year on average

The study surveyed 1,300 residents here and included parents of children living with these conditions

People with food allergies, intolerances and coeliac disease have to fork out on average over £1,400 per year due to their conditions, according to research from public agency Safefood and Queen’s University, Belfast.

The study surveyed 1,300 residents here and included parents of children living with these conditions. It estimated that the average cost for a child with a food allergy is £1,414 every year, and £1,259 for an adult.

For those with coeliac disease, the extra costs were £1,365 a year for an adult, rising to £1,690 for a parent of a coeliac child.

Safefood interim chief, Dr Gary A Kearney, said it is the first time “reliable and locally relevant figures for the true cost of living” with food hypersensitivity have been collected in Northern Ireland.

All costs are primarily related to medical reasons, including hospital visits and stays, health insurance charges, as well as the cost of missed days from work, school, or college, and the price of travel associated with medical appointments. Food costs were also considered.

The research led by teams at Queen’s and Technological University Dublin also found that 43% of the adult costs (£542) were borne by the individual themselves, with the remaining 57% (£717) being shared with the health service.

Credit: safefood

The out-of-pocket costs incurred by parents of food allergic children were slightly lower at 39% (£550), with 61% (£864) shared with the health service.

Dr Kearney added that “collectively, these conditions affect at least one in 10 of the population and symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening”.

“What is clear from the research is that living with these conditions is a financial burden for individuals and their families,” he added.

Dr Charlene McShane from Queen’s said that the research also looked at the non-monetary or “intangible” costs to determine how quality of life can be affected by a food hypersensitivity.

“The people we surveyed reported a lower health status or quality of life,” she said.

“They had significantly higher levels of pain and discomfort, while anxiety and depression were common among adults and adolescents.”

Co Tyrone woman Aoife Loughran (28) lives with multiple food intolerances and told this newspaper that “the cost of gluten/dairy-free products are sometimes twice if not three times as much as the standard products”.

She said: “Some shops don’t even cover gluten or dairy-free sections either which is quite infuriating. I sometimes spend my entire lunch hour going round smaller shops to see if they can cater for me, but they don’t.

“I have to get bloods done every so often to keep track of certain levels and this involves missing work and you have to bring in the cost of fuel as well.”