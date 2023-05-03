Cost of living payments: 99% of eligible households ‘will receive £301 by end of day’

The UK government has said that 99% of households initially eligible through means-tested benefits will have been directly paid £301 by the end of today (May 3).

Over seven million households throughout the UK will have received the money automatically into their bank accounts since the scheme began rolling out eight days ago.

The payments are the first of three new Cost of Living Payments worth up to £900 in 2023/24 for those eligible – though some people will receive up to £1,350.

Those remaining will continue to be paid between now and May 17 by the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), with no need to contact anyone.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: "I am pleased to see the rapid roll out of these vital payments which will provide much needed relief for citizens across the United Kingdom and indeed within Northern Ireland where cost of living pressures are compounded by a lack of locally accountable leadership.

"The government and my department continue to work to protect the interests of people in NI, including those households set to benefit from these payments."

The next payment for those eligible is due in the autumn, with the third instalment due next spring.

These are accompanied by a £150 payment for people on eligible disability benefits this summer, and a £300 payment to top up Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners at the end of 2023.

The small number of payments outstanding will continue to be made between now and May 17, and anyone eligible still waiting for a payment does not need to contact the DWP before then.

After this date, if someone thinks they may be missing a payment they are entitled to a form can be filled out on the gov.uk website to make a claim.

Who is eligible for the payments?

People will be eligible for the £301 Cost of Living Payment if they have been entitled to a payment for one of seven benefits between January 26 and February 25, 2023.The eligible benefits are:

•Universal Credit;

•Pension Credit;

•Income-based Jobseekers Allowance;

•Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

•Income Support;

•Working Tax Credit;

•Child Tax Credit.

The DWP encourages anyone who thinks they may be eligible for a qualifying benefit to use a gov.uk benefits calculator to check their entitlement. In particular, low-income pensioners should check their eligibility for Pension Credit, as they may still be able to receive the £301 Cost of Living Payment, and subsequent payments, if they make a successful backdated application by May 19, 2023.

One million eligible families, receiving tax credits only, will get their £301 Cost of Living Payment from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between May 2-9 with the banking reference ‘HMRC COLS’.