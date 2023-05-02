Cost of living payments: Majority of eligible people will begin receiving £301 from today

The first of five cost-of-living payments will start being paid to the majority of eligible individuals from today (Tuesday, May 2).

The majority of people on means-tested benefits will receive a £301 payment between May 2 and May 9 2023, automatically into their bank accounts.

Most people on Department for Communities or Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits will receive the money between April 25 and May 17.

What are the payments for?

The government said that exact payment windows and qualifying periods for eligibility will be announced in due course, but are designed to ensure a consistent support offer throughout the year, to help people most in need cope better with the current cost of living crisis.

UK Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable.

“Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris added: "This further cost of living support will continue to help those most in need across Northern Ireland. The Government is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society."

Each payment will be a one-off occurrence and will not need to be paid back to the government.

These payments will all be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

Who will receive the payments?

More than 300,000 families in Northern Ireland on means-tested benefits will automatically receive £301 into bank accounts this coming spring.

The £301 payment is the first of five direct cost of living payments for the most vulnerable households, including pensioners and disabled people, with the total amount of support reaching up to £1,350.

After confirming the payment schedule for five cost of living payments through the 2023/24 financial year, the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has today estimated 4% of households – around 321,000 – in Northern Ireland will receive the £301 payment.

Nearly 350,000 people on disability benefits in the area will receive a £150 payment this summer.

When will the payments be distributed?

Exact payment start dates and eligibility dates will be communicated by the Department before payments begin.

HMRC will communicate payment dates and eligibility dates for each Cost of Living Payment for tax credit-only customers.

Payment windows will be broadly as follows:

The first £301 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due to be paid between 25 April 2023 and 17 May 2023 for most people on Department for Communities / Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits - the £301 payment for people on tax credits and no other low income benefits will be paid between 2 and 9 May 2023 for most people

A £150 Disability Payment is due during Summer 2023

The second £300 low income means-tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Autumn 2023

A £300 additional Winter Fuel Payment is due during Winter 2023/24

The third £299 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Spring 2024

How do I know if I am eligible?

There are several benefits that could make claimants eligible for the £301 Cost of Living Payment.

Eligible households will be in receipt of one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments, as they are made automatically.

The three means-tested cost of living payments, worth £900 in total, will be delivered in three slightly different amounts, each relating to a specific qualifying period before the payment is made.

This allows DWP and HMRC to ensure support is targeted at those who need it and are eligible; to determine if a payee received the correct payments and identify the payment value, and to reduce the risk of fraud.

Those eligible for cost of living payments through tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments are made.

Those in receipt of disability benefits – including Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits, Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement – will receive £150 in the summer.

Every household with a domestic electricity supply is also benefitting from the Energy Price Guarantee, which the government says is saving the average household around £900 this winter and a further £500 in 2023/24 by capping energy costs.

Benefits will also rise in line with inflation from April, which will see a 10.1% increase for pensioners and those on the lowest incomes, whilst the National Living Wage will see its biggest ever cash rise, bringing it to £10.42 an hour.

This all follows on from 2022’s support package, which included:

•A £650 Cost of Living Payment for means-tested benefit claimants, split into two payments, each of which supported over eight million households

•Further £300 and £150 payments, which reached over eight million pensioner households and six million disabled people respectively

•A £150 Council Tax rebate for all households in Council Tax bands A-D in England

•A £400 energy bill discount for all households, which will continue to run through March 2023