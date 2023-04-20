Cost of oil and diesel drops in Northern Ireland but slight increase on petrol price

Heating oil is now at its lowest price since February 24 2022.

The price of home heating oil has fallen again, with prices at their lowest since February 24 2022, Consumer Council data has shown.

The latest figures show the average cost of 300L of oil in Northern Ireland is currently £207.42, a reduction of just over £5 from last week’s £212.86 figure.

Five hundred litres of oil now costs on average £325.53, while 900L will set you back an average of £574.23.

Mid and East Antrim now boasts the lowest average cost for 300L of home heating oil at £205.31, while the most expensive average was found in Newry, Mourne and Down with £211.38 for the same amount.

Meanwhile, the average cost of diesel has fallen by 1p to 150.6p per litre, while petrol prices have risen on average by 0.6p to 144.0p per litre.

Omagh currently has the lowest average price for diesel in Northern Ireland at 145.7p, while the most expensive average price is in Downpatrick, where you will pay an average of 156.9p per litre.

For petrol, the lowest average price was recorded in Coleraine – 140.5p per litre – while Newry had the highest at 149.9p.