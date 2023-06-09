Cost of policing UDA feud soars to almost half a million pounds as 11 men charged

Eleven men have been charged with a range of offences connected to a UDA feud in North Down as the cost of the policing operation reaches almost £500,000.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 56, were arrested this week by detectives investigating a report of criminal activity in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday April 6.

They have been charged with a range of offences including unlawful assembly and affray.

Police believe that the activity is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs groups across Ards and North Down.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton warned the impact of the criminal behaviour is being felt both in the local community and has a wider impact on policing.

"The total cost of the policing operation relating to the North Down feud is £476,000,” he said.

“This drain on our resources is coming at a time of stark budgetary pressures with fewer officers. Our key priority is to keep our communities in Newtownards and across Northern Ireland safe.

“We will maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, along with the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who have reported a number of incidents to police recently. Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality.”

Mr Singleton insisted the PSNI “does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and we would caution any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands”.

"These arrests are a powerful reminder that police are responsible for law enforcement in Northern Ireland – we are here to protect local people and we are proud to serve them.

“Those who engage in vigilante behaviour, whether claiming to represent an illegal paramilitary organisation or not, are usually only interested in asserting their own control and influence over local communities, with no regard for wider community concerns.

“I want to reiterate our message that we urge residents of Newtownards to remain vigilant and to continue reporting any concerns to us so we can take the appropriate action.”