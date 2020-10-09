Cost of running NI's new 'super councils' has increased by £50m

The cost of running Northern Ireland's 11 councils has increased by almost £50m compared to the old system of 26 local governing bodies - despite promises the move would save the ratepayer money.

An extra 346 members of staff have also been employed across the 'super councils' since they replaced the former authorities in 2015.

The figures were disclosed after North Antrim MLA Jim Allister asked the Minister for Communities Caral Ni Chuilin, for the information in an Assembly question.

TUV leader Mr Allister criticised the increase in costs needed to run the new councils, as the original reason for cutting their number from 26 to 11 was to save money.

However, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) said the overall spend of under £800,000,000 within a public purse of £23bn "gives perspective to this".

Mr Allister asked for the total cost of running the former 26 local councils in their last full year of operation and the total cost of running the current 11 councils in the last year where figures were available.

The total net cost of services for the 26 councils in 2014/15 was £742,298,000 while the cost to run the 11 councils in 2018/19 was £790,994,000 - an increase of £48,696,000.

The total average number of full-time equivalent council employees in 2014/15 was 9,790 - jumping to 10,136 in 2018/19.

Reacting to the figures, North Antrim MLA Mr Allister said that many people will feel that local government reform was sold to them on the "basis of a false prospectus".

"A big part of the rationale cited for cutting the number of local councils from 26 to 11 was the promise that doing so would result in huge savings over time," he stated.

"As Environment Minister Edwin Poots repeatedly claimed that local government reform would result in a long term saving, over 25 years, of £438m in return for investing £118m."

Mr Allister added: "I was always sceptical about the potential of reducing the number of councils to result in huge savings but even I am surprised that the number of staff has increased by over 300."

A spokesperson for NILGA stated the Review of Public Administration included various projected savings but to achieve this all parts of local government reform must fully happen.

The body added that as councils now perform more powers and co-ordinate new services, the increase in staffing reflects this.

"Until there's a robust, independent, in-depth review of reform costs and impacts, a net savings figure is speculative, not factual," continued NILGA.

"In Scotland, this happened only 10 years after reform happened, since the impact and further changes to policy and funding took place across two electoral terms.

"Here in Northern Ireland, such a review needs to be thorough - looking at costs across all of government.

"Local government change is part of a wider Public Sector Reform programme and progress in this arena has been impeded by substantial uncertainties - like no Assembly for three years, Brexit and now Covid-19."