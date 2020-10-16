Could it be you? Hunt on for secret Belfast millionaire who doesn't know it

A EuroMillions ticket bought at the start of this month still remains unclaimed - and the National Lottery is urging the public to get checking those tickets.

The ticket was bought in the city for the October 2 draw.

The prize was won on the Millionaire Maker game. The winning prize code was MZMF 67754 and the ticket holder has until March 31 to claim the jackpot.

And fear not, anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, who believes they have a genuine claim can still make appeal in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Up to £600m is used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the arts, community and charity, heritage, education, environment and sport sectors.

This includes up to £300m in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis - from helping support food banks to causes that combat loneliness and isolation, support for the elderly and projects that aid health in the community.

By playing The National Lottery, an average of £30m is raised every week by National Lottery players for projects big and small across the country.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Whilst we know that restrictions are much tighter in Northern Ireland from today, local retail outlets remain open for people to check their tickets in-store. Where possible, we would encourage everyone to check their tickets online via The National Lottery website or via the National Lottery app. You can scan your retail draw-based game tickets on the National Lottery app to see if you’ve won a prize.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.