Council accused of ‘wasting ratepayers’ money’ over proposed dog ban at north coast beauty spot

150 of 153 responses to the original consultation were in objection to the Dog Control Order

A further consultation on a Dog Control Order at a north coast beauty spot is 'wasting rate payers' money', a local dog owners group has said

The decision to run a further consultation on a Dog Control Order at a north coast beauty spot is ‘wasting rate payers’ money’, a local dog owners group has said.

A public consultation had previously been held on a proposal to ban all dogs from an area between Ballintoy Harbour and White Park Bay due to concerns from a local landowner.

After claims from the landowner that he had suffered loss due to dogs on the path worrying his livestock, Council opened public consultation on the proposed order.

A document presented to councillors at the Council’s Environmental Services Committee meeting last week revealed that of 151 responses, 147 had been in objection to the order.

Rather than not proceeding with a Dog Control Order, councillors instead voted to introduce an alternative order requiring dogs to be kept on a lead in the area.

The decision means a fresh public consultation will need to be held, with Dog Lovers NI, who opposed the original proposal, hitting out at the plans.

“Instead of letting it go, the Council, after wasting so much money on the first consultation have now voted to start the process all over again,” said a spokesperson.

“They will now have to instruct lawyers to draft a new Dog Control Order, launch a second consultation process, commission an expert report, then analyse the results.

“This all costs money. Just so they can require dogs to be on leads, a requirement already in place if livestock are present — so what a waste of ratepayers’ money.

“We object strongly to Council wasting money. Dog friendly businesses are struggling to pay huge rates bills; maybe Council could stop wasting ratepayers’ money and start supporting independent retailers and hospitality businesses who are struggling right now.”

The proposal to introduce the new order came from Alderman Joan Baird, who told the Committee they had a ‘responsibility’ to the landowners.

“We have a responsibility to make sure we safeguard our farmers and landowners from people who are allowing their dogs to run rampant,” said the UUP representative.

“It is not the dogs’ behaviour, it’s the people in charge. I know the majority of dog owners are responsible, but it is the irresponsibility that we have to tackle.”

In total, 150 of the 153 letters received through the consultation were in opposition.

One respondent said they were against the order, but added that there should be ‘greater control’ over cats in the area to prevent ‘fouling in gardens and public places’.

Three statements of support for the ban were received, with one calling for dogs to be banned from all beaches on the north coast.

“Society is being overrun by dogs,” added one respondent.

A Council spokesperson confirmed that if the decision is ratified at tonight’s full council meeting, a further public consultation will be needed.

“If the recommendation made at the Environmental Services Committee is ratified at the full Council meeting on Tuesday March 7, 2023, a further public consultation will be required as stipulated by Article 3 of The Dog Control (Procedures) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2012,” they said.