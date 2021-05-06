Council acts on ‘knock-you-out’ stench from Belfast landfill site

Belfast City Council has started formal enforcement action on a landfill site in the west of the city that has been plaguing residents with a foul stench for years.

Residents and local councillors have been up in arms over the smell coming from the Mullaghglass landfill, which has left many unable to open their windows due to the “knock-you-out” odour.

The council has now issued an abatement notice on the operators of the site, Alpha Resource Management.

An abatement notice is handed out if council officials deem a site is causing conditions that are a risk to health and, in this case, asks operators to halt the “nuisance arising from the odour”.

Alpha Resource Management said they are disappointed at the news and will be challenging the notice “through the appropriate legal channels”.

It comes just a month after councillors voted in favour of preparing legal action against the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and the operators over the stench.

Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker, who brought the motion before council, lives and represents one of the areas affected by the smell, Colin.

“We’ve been trying everything to get this resolved, the council’s environmental health teams have been absolutely excellent, but the foul smell was just getting worse,” he said.

“People haven’t been able to open their windows and, in my pursuit of this — I didn’t want to scare people — but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid for my own health and that of my children. Christmas really brought it home for me, it was one of the clearest days we had in ages and the kids went out to play with their toys — but I had to bring them in because of the smell.

“Even at the weekend past, I was sitting watching the boxing at 10pm and it was like the smell was coming up through the drains. If it wasn’t for the council’s environmental protection team, we simply wouldn’t have got this far. The enforcement notice highlights how serious it is, it’s something the council rarely does. I really hope this is a wake-up call for all other authorities — clean air is a right for citizens, not a privilege.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Belfast City Council has had extensive involvement in investigating odour emanating from Mullaghglass landfill site for some time and has been working with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, the licensing authority, to establish the cause. Council recently issued a notice upon the site operator, Alpha Resource Management, requiring it to abate the nuisance arising from the odour pursuant to Section 65 of the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011. As formal enforcement action has now been commenced, it would be inappropriate for the Council to comment further at this time.”

Alpha Resource Management said: “We are disappointed at the service of the notice and importantly we do not accept its content and in particular that we are causing a nuisance.

“We will be challenging the notice through the appropriate legal channel and robustly defending our position in early course. We comply with the requirements of our permit relating to the site, continually reviewing all aspects of its management and regulation with the statutory authority and industry regulators. We thoroughly investigate any complaints received and remain committed to being good neighbours.”