Council adopts new measures to clean up streets in Belfast city centre

A Belfast councillor has welcomed a new series of measures to improve cleanliness in the city centre, but warned that “it needs to be the norm, not the exception”.

The council laid out a list of measures on Monday that it says it is taking to improve cleanliness, noting that its staffing capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It added that a review of cleansing operations in neighbourhoods is underway and that a dedicated in-house street washing team has been created, with specialist sanitising to take place over the next few weeks in key shopping streets.

Last month, elected representatives at City Hall warned of a residential “crisis in confidence” in the state of the council’s cleansing efforts, amidst a growing storm concerning littering, fly tipping, missed collections and graffiti.

The SDLP’s Gary McKeown had described being “absolutely livid” at the mountains of waste in some areas. He believes that “it’s good that these cleaning measures are being prioritised, but this is only the start”.

“I think there’s much more that needs done and we need a really honest conversation about how we deliver frontline services in this city,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “If we can’t get on top of keeping our city looking well, that’ll feed into wider challenges. At the very minimum, those are the core obligations of a council.”

He also commented that “senior management need to talk to the frontline” and commended council staff who are on the streets trying to maintain the centre, but doesn’t think “their experiences are listened to, and that means we don’t necessarily have the best overview of what the challenges are”.

Extra patrols are also said to be added “to enhance the city’s appearance” alongside the council’s new Cleansing Taskforce, which has been set up by elected members in response to recent complaints.

The taskforce said it will be prioritising better engagement with city partners to improve how they respond to recurring issues like weed removal, which fall outside the council’s remit, but have led to complaints. Large letters, spelling the word ‘Think’ and filled with litter, have further been installed in the grounds of City Hall to remind people to dispose of litter in public bins. They will remain in place until Friday.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth urged Stormont departments to come together with local representatives to “raise collective standards” across the city centre.

"The Department for Infrastructure (DfI), Department for Communities (DfC) and property developers have their role to play in this as well, because as Greens, part of our frustration has been that large chunks of the city centre are being left in limbo and buildings have been left to rot.”

Belfast City Council has been contacted as to how much the new cleaning measures will cost, but one source estimates that it is in the “tens of thousands of pounds”. The DfC and DfI have also been contacted for comment. Mr Smyth added that no matter the price, “this should not be seen as a cost, it should be seen as an investment”.