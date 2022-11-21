Council agrees to erect statue of legendary Northern Ireland goalie Pat Jennings in Newry

A statue of the legendary former goalkeeper Pat Jennings is to be erected in his home city of Newry next year, thanks to a grouping called ‘Friends of Big Pat’.

The group collaborated with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to start the project, but will be carrying out other initiatives to fundraise for the sculpture.

Friends of Big Pat chairperson, Adrian Toner stated: “We as a group are delighted that the council have agreed in principle to erect a new sculpture in honour of Pat Jennings.

“Presently, we’re in negotiations regarding a suitable location within the city that will reflect in our opinion, a valuable asset to the city as a visitor attraction, and represent a Son of Newry, who over the years has proudly engaged and identified with the people of the locality.”

Local councillor and current chairperson of the council Michael Savage, who proposed the motion at council, added: “I’m delighted that council have supported this and a statue of Pat Jennings would be a fitting tribute to a living legend of Newry, who has been a remarkable ambassador to the city both on and off the field.”

The motion received cross-community support with UUP councillor David Taylor seconding: “I am very supportive of the proposal to erect a statue in honour of Pat Jennings. He is very proud of his local roots and his contribution to Northern Ireland International football in particular is legendary.

"It is only right that a permanent tribute is provided for Pat Jennings. The people of Newry take great pride in his achievements and to see one of our greatest ever international football players recognised in this way is very fitting."

Mr Toner continued: “Now the hard work has started, we need to raise funding to produce and erect the statue. Our committee has come up with several initiatives; some still in the planning stage.

"To start with, we have produced a website at friendsofbigpat.com and we welcome everyone to get involved.”

Larry Powell, a lifelong friend of Big Pat’s is a fellow committee member and said: “We’ve started off very well with a golf tournament being organised.

"Also we have an auction online from Ross’s Auction House Belfast which has some amazing paintings from a private collection, and Pat himself has donated signed images from his own collection of memorabilia, featuring some great shots of times with the likes of George Best and indeed his final match at the World Cup against Brazil.

"I would tell everyone to go to our website and link onto the online auction. All proceeds go directly to funds to erect the statue.”

Pat Jennings played for Spurs, Arsenal and Watford, also gaining 119 international caps over 22 years. He was acknowledged as one of the best stoppers in the world.

He first got involved with the NI team in 1964 and this year marked the 40th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s famous win over Spain in the 1982 World Cup Finals.

Spain '82: Special episode

Jennings celebrated the event in the Europa Hotel back in August, with his fellow former international teammates.