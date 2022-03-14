Council and housing executive services set for disruption as employees prepare for strike action

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said those working in local authorities in Northern Ireland prepared for strike action "have the full backing of my union" Credit: PA

Trade union Unite has announced that its members who are employed across the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland, the Education Authority, Housing Executive and multiple colleges, will be commencing strike action next Monday if their demands for pay increases are not met.

Unite said the strike action occurs after members rejected a pay offer from local government employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland of just 1.75% for the year 2021-22, adding that “the pay offer would mean another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.

The union is seeking locally-agreed improvements through raising pay grades, reduced working hours, more paid holidays and other benefits.

Council workers, education employees and Housing Executive staff in Northern Ireland have reported an 11% decrease in their standards of living over the last decade.

Unite claims the 1.75% increase to local authority employees "is actually a real terms pay cut of more than 7% set against a 1.25% hike in national insurance and surging inflation” (which is currently 7.8%).

For workers in local government and schools here, pay and other terms and conditions are determined by a negotiating body; the National Joint Council (NJC), which is made up of representatives from trade unions and the employers.

The negotiations for the 1.75% increase needed two of the three unions involved to agree to the deal.

While Unison and GMB accepted the offer, Unite refused and maintains it will stage industrial action starting on March 21 in a continued campaign for a 10% uplift.

“I want to congratulate my members working in local authorities in Northern Ireland for the strength of their ballot for strike action; they have the full backing of my union in their strike action,” said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

“The employers must now respond by tabling a pay deal in line with our members’ expectations and to meet punishing living costs. Unite is determined to see real improvements won by local authority workers in Northern Ireland.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lead Regional Officer for local authorities, Gareth Scott, called on management to negotiate and highlighted the strength of feeling among his members.

“These ballots confirm the determination of Unite members in local authorities to secure a decent cost of living increase. The majorities in favour of strike action in councils, the education authority and the housing executive were exceptional; our members are calling time on real terms pay cuts.

“Management must now engage with us to identify how they can address our members’ pay expectations within the NJC framework so as to avoid what is likely to be a disruptive dispute affecting council services, school transport and housing executive maintenance.”

The picket lines will be going up next Monday morning for the first week of strike action by Unite members.

Staff from North West Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, St Columb’s College, South Eastern Regional College, Lumen Christi College and the Northern Regional College, will also be engaging with the strike action.