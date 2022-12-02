Council asked for report to justify Christmas light switch-on cancellation

An SDLP councillor has asked Belfast City Council officials to consider the return of a Christmas light switch-on event after this year’s was scrapped.

In November it was revealed the council did not plan to host the typical Christmas tree countdown and light switch-on for “health and safety” reasons. It follows a number of years when there was also no event due to the pandemic.

Carl Whyte said he has asked staff in the council to also detail why this year’s event was cancelled and said he has been contacted by many “disappointed” members of the public.

“For many people this event is one of the highlights of the festive season, attracting people young and old,” he said.

“The event has not taken place since before the Covid pandemic and every year I have people asking me when it’s going to return.

“Council have cited concerns around health and safety, but myself and other councillors believe we need to see a proper report outlining all the reasons that the event no longer takes place and identifying what we need to do to ensure it returns.

“Belfast city centre plays host to major events throughout the year and I believe that if we work together we could enable the event to return in a safe and manageable way.

“People in this city have been through a difficult few years, we have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and now many families are struggling as a result of the cost of living emergency.

“I believe that when council has the opportunity to brighten up the lives of people in Belfast by putting on accessible and much-loved events like the Christmas lights switch-on we need to take it. People, myself included, treasure their memories of attending this event over the years.

“Council has put together a fantastic festive programme of events for this year but I know the absence of the switch-on will be regretted by many.”