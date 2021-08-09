Council asks public for views on £18m Roselawn Crematorium plans

Proposals will see cremations increase from 3,500 to 4,500 each year

An computer generated impression of the new Roselawn crematorium.

The public is being asked to give feedback on proposals to transform Roselawn crematorium as part of an £18m investment programme.

Under the proposals, it will be able to accommodate around 4,500 cremations – with two ceremony rooms, each seating up to 200 people – each year.

When it opened in 1961, Roselawn Crematorium was expected to handle 700 cremations each year.

Now, with over 3,500 cremations taking place annually, there is a clear need to provide new facilities says the council.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “We’re keen to hear people’s views on the proposed design of the new crematorium, as well as the facilities and access provided, so that we can develop a formal planning application and deliver an improved facility.

“Funerals are such important rituals in our lives, allowing us to honour, respect and remember our loved ones, to express grief and to offer hope for the living. Investing in modernising our facilities at Roselawn will enable us to provide an improved service to families and mourners.”

The two new ceremony rooms will each overlook a landscaped courtyard.

Each will have their own waiting room and generous toilet facilities, including a toilet facility. There will also be new dedicated access from Ballygowan Road.

The plan for the interior includes materials like timber and polished concrete, upholstered seating and buff and cream coloured brick.

The new building is being designed to the latest BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard – a leading leading sustainability assessment method for infrastructure and buildings – and will include extensive use of daylighting and natural ventilation.

The building is due to open in late 2024 and the listed crematorium building will be refurbished to provide complementary amenities to the existing Roselawn Cemetery.

People are encouraged to view the current proposals, and to complete a brief online consultation at yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk before the deadline of October 25.