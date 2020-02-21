Council backs feasibility study into future of Belfast Zoo

All Belfast City Council parties apart from Sinn Fein have backed an amendment supporting Belfast Zoo and the long-term sustainability of the attraction.

Councillors have agreed to undertake a feasibility study to assess the future of the zoo, its staff and future investment.

It's after Sinn Fein brought a motion earlier this month calling for the transformation of the facility into a "world-class visitor attraction by 2025", with animals returned to their natural habitats in a "carefully crafted phased approach".

A conservation programme for indigenous animals was to be maintained and the council commit to retaining staff.

The party later criticised reaction to the motion after widespread outcry on social media, saying it was never their intention to close the zoo.

On Friday, councillors attended a Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, where the original motion was amended.

The motion amended by Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister now reads: "This Council reaffirms its support for Belfast Zoo and its staff and its long-term sustainability and future investment.

"The Council agrees to scope future investment and a feasibility study for the long-term sustainability of Belfast Zoo and the surrounding area, including Floral Hall. This will be done in conjunction with leading experts, key stakeholders and public consultation and engagement."

Ms McAllister said the amendment reaffirms the commitment Belfast City Council has for Belfast Zoo.

She said the council will seek to invest in and upgrade the facilities with the advice of experts in zoos and tourism.

"We should not be simply looking to downsize or relocate animals, as some have suggested, as experts have outlined how it is a high-risk approach."

Sinn Fein councillor Conor Maskey said his party believes the amendment takes away the impetus of their original motion.

"Our argument is that it's not ambitious enough," he said.

"We want to make the public confident we're not trying to do away with the zoo but we don't want to make the same mistakes we've always made.

"We're going to work with the other parties and engage with them. A process is going to start but lets not get to a stage where nothing happens and we're back here in five years time," he said.

The motion will be debated at a meeting of Belfast City Council on March 2.

"We're very far away from the impetus we want. We're keeping that site open, the question is what we're keeping it open exactly for."

Ms McAllister said the intention is for Belfast Zoo to be a "crowning glory" for the city.

“Staff at the zoo are highly valued, with many dedicating their lives to education and conservation. I urge those seeking to close or otherwise reduce the zoo to listen to these people and the great work they do, so they can see for themselves it is not just there for entertainment purposes."