Council call for inquiry into troubled Derry care home Owen Mor

Councillors have unanimously supported a motion calling for an inquiry into Owen Mor Care Centre in Londonderry.

The move was backed by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council at a meeting on Thursday.

Family members of residents have voiced their concerns at a series of public meetings.

The BBC reported that SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins proposed the motion after attending the meetings.

"I went out of that meeting very upset, very upset to think it could have been one of my own," she said.

"I am so glad the families got together and were able to sing from the one hymn sheet."

Councillors also agreed to ask the Western Trust to attend a future committee meeting to give an update on the care home.

A spokeswoman for the Owen Mor told the BBC they would not be commenting "at this time", while a Western Trust spokesperson said they did "not wish to participate in a media conversation at this time".

"We are keen to retain our focus on listening to and supporting families, as well as the part we play in facilitating the improvement work in Owen Mor," the spokesperson said.

"It will be our intention to link directly with the council to hear and understand fully the motion which was tabled at their council meeting."

The care home caters for residents with dementia, learning difficulties and mental health issues. It is run by care provider East Eden Ltd.

A Regulations and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) inspector raised concerns around the standard of care recording, medicine management, staffing and governance arrangements at the facility in May.

The care home was then closed to new admissions by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Last month Owen Mor shut its specialist dementia unit due to staffing issues.