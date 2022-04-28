Council calls for workers’ pension fund to ‘immediately exclude' all Russian fossil fuel companies

A council has called for its workers’ pension fund to “immediately exclude” all Russian fossil fuel companies from directly and indirectly managed investments.

The letter from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council was sent to the Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC).

It wants the committee to set out a “clear timetable for full disinvestment” of money that is raised through fossil fuel companies.

The matter was approved at the council’s meeting this week.

Councillors were reminded that NILGOSC made a presentation to the council about its divestment strategy in February and the matter was further discussed at April’s environmental services committee.

At the committee meeting, members had asked that a letter be drafted for consideration at the monthly meeting.

DUP group leader Mark Baxter said he was glad to see the letter reflected what he had proposed at April’s environmental services committee meeting and proposed approval of the draft correspondence.

“We had a discussion on this at the last committee meeting and I am glad to see the proposed words I sent over for the letter are reflected in what is to be sent, if it is agreed by council,” said Mr Baxter.

“It was all said at committee and it is in the report so I am very happy to propose the letter and get it off to NILGOSC as soon as possible.”

This proposal was seconded by UUP councillor Sam Nicholson who said he was happy to second this “very important” proposal.

Alliance councillor Peter Lavery also offered his backing for the proposal.

“I would like to express my and my party’s support for this proposal,” said Mr Lavery.

“I did tune into the environmental services committee meeting to hear the speech from Waringstown Climate Action Group in February who give us a very strong argument on why divestment should be continued.

“I welcome the content of the letter and support it. It is something we should have supported years ago but it is good that it is finally getting there and hopefully this will act as a further catalyst for NILGOSC to fully divest their investment portfolio from fossil fuels.”