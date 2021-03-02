Council chief 'did not know source of threats' to Larne Port staff

Mid and East Antrim Chief Executive Anne Donaghy "did not know the source of the threat" to council staff at the Port of Larne and had "no way of finding out other than through the PSNI", minutes have revealed.

The document has been published on the council website.

It was reported Ms Donaghy told councillors during a closed session that loyalist paramililaties were involved. Staff were withdrawn from carrying out inspections required by the NI Protocol after a perceived threat. Police later said it was not credible.

The minutes said that at a meeting of group party leaders earlier that day, there had been "unanimous support across the parties to withdraw council staff with immediate effect until a full and formal PSNI threat assessment and council risk assessment could be completed". The report gave a "summary of allegations" to councillors, including the appearance of graffiti "indicating that border post staff were targets".

Ms Donaghy was asked if paramilitaries were involved and if this had been confirmed by the PSNI. The report stated: "In reference to paramilitaries, she informed that she did not know the source of the threat. She reiterated that the reason why a formal PSNI threat assessment was being requested was that she did not know and had no other way of finding out other than through the PSNI.

"She advised that she did know that the situation had initially been accredited to young people but that had changed and the messages received had been extremely mixed. As she did not have the answers, she believed that a better safe than sorry approach should be taken."