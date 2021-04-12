Council decision not to fly Union flag at half-mast 'disrespectful', says DUP man

The Union Flag is flown at half-mast above Hillsborough Castle the official residence of Queen in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

A council's decision not to fly the Union flag at half-mast to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh sends out "a disrespectful message", a Dungannon councillor has said.

Labelling the decision a "damning indictment of Mid Ulster District Council", DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson has warned it could do "irreparable damage" to relations throughout the district.

His comments follow confirmation from the council that it will not be flying the Union flag at half-mast from its civic buildings to mark the death of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.

A council spokesperson also confirmed there are no plans to hold a special meeting for tributes. "While we have received requests to fly flags at half-mast, the council currently has a 'no flags' policy and so does not fly flags on any occasion," said the council spokesperson. "There are no plans to hold a special meeting at this time."

Mr Cuthbertson said the "narrow minded decision" is "disrespectful" to both the people of Mid Ulster and the royal family.

"I believe the failure to fly the Union flag as a mark of respect to HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is a damning indictment of Mid Ulster District Council," said Mr Cuthbertson.

"In my opinion council is sending a disrespectful message to the royal family and one that will do irreparable damage to already fragile good relations across the district. This is about respectfully reflecting on the enormous sadness across our entire district, nation and Commonwealth at Prince Philip's passing.

"Regardless of what is, in my view, a disgraceful, narrow-minded decision by council, the majority of the Dungannon and Mid Ulster people's thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family at this time of immeasurable grief."

Meanwhile, an independent member of Derry and Strabane Council has abstained from a minute's silence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Paul Gallagher declined to join fellow councillors and guests of the planning committee as they observed a minute's silence in remembrance of Philip. DUP councillor Hilary McClintock had requested the mark of respect, saying: "Today there is a family grieving the loss of a loved one and there is a nation grieving.

"While I know not all in this Chamber may understand and share my sentiments, I ask that today in a show of solidarity that we mark the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh by holding a minute's silence."

Mr Gallagher indicated to the chair that he planned to abstain.

He said whilst he understands "the personal loss the family is going through at this time, I think when Hilary talks about a nation in mourning, the Irish nation has seen the loss of many, many lives in this country" due, he said, to the establishment the royals "stand for".