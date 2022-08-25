Council defends removing skate ramps in Portrush after outcry

Complaints were made after skate ramps in Portrush were taken away by council workers. (Pic: Causeway Association of Urban Sports)

A Northern Ireland council has defended removing skate ramps in Portrush after apparently taking them away without warning.

A picture was posted on social media of a truck said to contain the ramps on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from Causeway Association of Urban Sports said: “We have just been informed from a fantastic local business women that the ramps in the station square have been lifted by council workers. How disgraceful, constant daily use free for kids ruined. We will do everything we can to try and find where they have been dumped.”

They later added that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed they had been removed after a complaint, and were

Council have confirmed that they were removed subsequent to a complaint being made, they are in safe storage at the Council depot.

The council’s handling of the situation was called “disgraceful” by the SDLP’s East Londonderry MLA, Cara Hunter.

“This is disgraceful. No conversation. No discussion. Just lifted them. Outrageous,” she said.

“We have contacted council on this matter.

“Delighted to hear they have been returned, this can never happen again.”

A council spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Health and Safety Executive visited Portrush on Tuesday and noted the skateboarding structures present in Station Square.

“The HSENI subsequently contacted Council's H&S team to confirm that the skateboarding structures at Station Square Portrush pose a health and safety risk to the public.

"On both the HSENI and Council's H&S Team's advice, the temporary structures that were erected in Station Square were removed yesterday (Wednesday) and are currently stored in the Council's Depot

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has a statutory duty to ensure that there is no potential for public harm on our lands, as Station Square exists for use by all and is a busy public area, especially at this time of the tourism season.”

“Council is focused upon the completion of the Portrush Recreation Grounds Scheme in October which will include facilities and space for urban sports to be conducted in a safe environment.”