Council discussion on Noah Donohoe case sparks row over actions of PSNI

PII certificate in relation to death of schoolboy leads to heated exchanges

The Guildhall in Derry, where council meetings are held

A proposal at Derry City and Strabane District Council calling on the Secretary of State to cancel a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate in the Noah Donohoe case has been blocked.

Shailesh Vara has been accused of helping police “conceal” information about the schoolboy’s death by signing the PII.

At Thursday’s council meeting independent member Paul Gallagher proposed writing to Mr Vara over the tragic 14-year-old, whose naked body was found in a Belfast storm drain six days after going missing in June 2020

After engaging with the council’s solicitor, mayor Sandra Duffy asked for the matter to be brought back to the next full council meeting so people have time to consider it.

Independent Raymond Barr, whose sister Denise O’Donnell was found dead in the River Mourne in November 1976, expressed his disappointment at this.

The Barr family have always believed there was foul play.

He said blocking the motion was synonymous with the way the Donohoe family had been treated from day one.

Aontu’s Emmet Doyle said he had “very serious concerns” about the Donohoe case, and then criticised the PSNI in the region for a lack of engagement.

However, the DUP’s Maurice Devenney defended the local police, saying they were very accessible.

At the last council meeting a motion was tabled by Mr Gallagher and fellow independent Gary Donnelly in relation to the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

They asked the council to look at ways of redirecting ratepayers’ money from the PCSP to redress human rights infringements following revelations of racism, sectarianism and misogyny within the PSNI. The proposal was rejected.

On Thursday Mr Donnelly revealed the Youth Work Alliance (YWA) had disengaged from the PSNI due to a “breakdown in trust”.

Mr Donnelly accused councillors of “burying their heads in the sand” over the PSNI.

The SDLP’s Brian Tierney said: “I am absolutely shocked that two people elected to this council, who would claim to be republicans, would complain and give off at every single opportunity that they get to do away with a body that is there to hold the PSNI to account.”

He said his party would have been happy to support the motion on Noah, as information about his death should be shared with his family.

Sinn Fein’s Christopher Jackson recognised the “important role” of the PSCP while acknowledging concerns its meetings weren’t held in public.

A vote to suspend standing orders to allow a debate to take place fell after members of the UUP and DUP voted against it and the 80% threshold could not be reached.

PSNI representative, Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus, was asked about the fall-out with YWA.

She said “meaningful community engagement” was a vital part of policing and the PSNI was committed to working in collaboration with all partners.

She added: “When there are challenges to policing activity in the district, we are always open to having honest and frank discussion to work through any differences that arise.

“We recognise any successful partnership involves actively listening. We are actively listening to identify opportunities and take any learning that enhances community confidence and our ability to protect communities, especially those who are vulnerable.”

The Northern Ireland Office said Mr Vara carefully considered the PII application, having been fully briefed by officials, adding it did not comment “on ongoing coronial proceedings”.