Council gaffe: 'Too early' festive trees removed in Ballymena

Now you see it...: Christmas tree outside Braid Centre

Red-faced council officials in Ballymena apologised yesterday evening after two Christmas trees were put up in "error".

Officials said the trees will be put back in place after Remembrance Sunday.

Yesterday the town's official tree went up outside the Braid Centre - 63 days before Christmas. And another was put up in the Harryville area.

But in a tweet later the council said: "Two Christmas trees were erected in Harryville and Ballymena today.

"This was an error on our part and they will be taken down immediately.

"These trees will not be in place in both locations until after Remembrance Sunday.

"We apologise for any offence caused within the community."

The council was approached by this newspaper and confirmed the tweet was official, but provided no further comment.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no official Christmas lights switch-on this year.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had already said the lights will be switched on at an undisclosed time to prevent crowds gathering.