Council gives go ahead for 5K race at Belfast Zoo

A new 5K race will be launched at Belfast Zoo next spring.

Councillors approved the plans drawn up by Monkstown Spartans Athletic Club (MSAC) at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

The inaugural race will take place on March 26 and will be the first event of its kind at the zoo.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said he hopes the “unique and exciting” event will become a regular fixture.

“The 5K will be the first race to take place at the zoo and it’s sure to provide a different experience,” he said.

"Where else can runners say that they have completed a circuit in the company of elephants, giraffes and lions?

“This race is exciting news for the zoo and wider Cavehill, Zoo and Castle site and I will continue to work to ensure more investment across all these sites so that we see more events taking place across north Belfast.”

Mr Whyte said there is an opportunity to ensure the race becomes a major attraction for years to come.

MSAC spokesperson Kevin Moseley said the club has worked hard to create the event.

"Thank you to all the zoo and council staff who have supported us so far,” he said.

“We’re delighted our plan has been given the go-ahead and we really feel that this 5K has the opportunity to become a tent pole event for both the zoo and the wider area.

"This will be a stunning and out of the ordinary experience for those taking part and we’re looking forward to announcing more details about the race in the coming months.”

Further details and entry information will be published at a later date.