Council holding draw for memorial benches after receiving influx of requests during pandemic

Ards and North Down Borough Council had so many requests for memorial benches during the Covid period that it is holding a draw for them.

Councillors recently viewed a report highlighting unusual figures showing an increased interest in public acts of personal commemoration.

The council offers a service for one day each year to make requests for a memorial bench, on April 1, and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

In previous years, 20 benches would have covered all the requests on the allotted day.

This year, the 20 benches had been allocated by 9.20am, and a significant number of people called later that day, only to be told that the quota had been reached and they would have to try again next year.

The official report states: “There continue to be regular requests, almost every day.

“It’s clear that the current system of allocating the benches on a first-come, first-served basis places an advantage on those who thought to call early.

“This creates an extra burden on officers attempting to deal with numerous calls and emails in an short space of time [who have to explain] to disappointed applicants that the quota for the year has already been reached.”

Despite the surge in interest, council officers did not recommend expanding the memorial bench service beyond 20 a year.

The report says: “Each seat increases the council’s maintenance burden. Our painters already have an extremely busy summer repainting schedule and every bench adds to this. Vandalism compounds this issue further. At some point, additional painters will need to be recruited to meet demand.

“Each seat requires an officer’s time to agree the location, order the seat and arrange installation.

“The officer already has a busy schedule looking after our refurbishment projects, so additional seats would require an additional resource.

“The installation also requires a physical resource to complete, being diverted away from other maintenance tasks.

“There are a finite number of suitable locations for seats in the borough, so it is not sustainable to permit large quantities of additional seats every year.

“Areas such as Islandhill in Comber and Seapark in Holywood already have an abundance of seats, and officers would recommend that no additional seats are placed here as it risks compromising the aesthetics of these scenic areas.”

Under the current policy, successful applicants pay the installation charge of £50 per seat for a straightforward installation, with no new base required, and £250 where a new base must be provided.

The policy says: “In order to reduce maintenance liabilities and avoid overcrowding, memorial seats should replace existing seats rather than be installed in addition to them.”

Council officers proposed dispensing with the first-come, first-serve method, and placing all applications between 9am and 5pm on April 1 each year into a draw, to be made at the end of the day.

In the event of 20 applications not being received on April 1, the remaining slots would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis thereafter.

Elected representatives agreed to the proposal.

SDLP councillor Joe Boyle said: “This is a very sensitive situation, and no one should become any more important than anybody else. They are all requested for very good reasons — for family members, perhaps tragedies that took place. It does, however, have the potential to become something of a lottery, and I use that word with respect.”