Council insists memorial to victims of IRA bombing will not be moved due to resurfacing scheme

Assurances have been given to the relatives of those killed in an IRA bombing in Co Londonderry that a memorial will not be moved due to resurfacing works.

Derry and Strabane District Council are planning the resurfacing works in Claudy’s Main Street car park.

On July 31, 1972, nine people were killed and 30 injured after the IRA planted three car bombs in the village. The atrocity became known as ‘Bloody Monday’.

During a council update on the off-street car parks resurfacing scheme, DUP councillor Maurice Devenney expressed concerns on behalf of several families.

However, Stephen Gillespie, director of business and culture, said the memorial will remain “exactly where it is in accordance with the families wishes”.

Councillors subsequently approved the additional allocation of £22,516.25 towards the off-street car parks resurfacing scheme for contingencies.

Presenting the report, the council’s head of business, Kevin O’Connor, explained that in June 2022, the council had approved a capital programme to address defects in nine high-priority off-street car parks, with a budget of £330,000 allocated for the completion of the remedial works.

Councillors also heard that the Claudy car park option requires the moving of the Claudy Memorial and that officers have worked with the families on the redesign of the space where the statue is located with designs being developed in house.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell questioned if there had been “any resistance” from families concerning the memorial.

Mr Gillespie said he had met with the victims’ families on several occasions to make sure they understood the works and they received sketches of what was planned with the space.

“I’ve kept in constant contact with them either through email or meetings in the evening,” he added.

“So as part of this we will engage with not just a group of stakeholders, we have to engage with all the stakeholders in Claudy to make sure they’re all on board, as we do with all the schemes.

“Just to assure you that there’s a constant line of communication with the families.”

Mr Devenney said he had been contacted by those who have concerns around the memorial due to the resurfacing works and fears it could be relocated.

Mr Gillespie explained the “relocation” plans mean it will move a “few feet and centring it within the car park”.

“Just to be absolutely clear Alderman Devenney, there’s no relocation in terms of from the space, there is a movement within the car park of the memorial, and that is all that will all be done in conjunction with the families,” he said.

