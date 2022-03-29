Council probes claim that ‘pro IRA songs’ played in Presbyterian Church grounds in Co Antrim

Broughshane in Co Antrim, which played host to the St Patrick's Day event

A local council are investigating claims that ‘pro IRA songs’ were played in the grounds of a Presbyterian Church during what was billed as a cross-community St Patrick’s Day event.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it is investigating after receiving numerous complaints about republican music played at the event in Broughshane, which Braid District LOL No18 said was turned into “a platform for glorifying IRA terrorism”.

In a statement to the Ballymena Guardian newspaper, the Orange Order lodge said the event clearly showed that “the cross-community and equality movement is a one-way street for the erosion and eventual eradication of everything that is British, Protestant, unionist and loyalist”.

It’s understood republican songs – including Sean South – were played to the crowds at the Slemish St Patrick’s Day event, held in the car park at First Broughshane Presbyterian Church.

“On St Patrick’s Day, under the disguise of a cross-community event held on Presbyterian Church property, we had on display what can only be described as a platform for the glorification of IRA terrorism,” Braid District LOL No18 said.

The songs were openly broadcast from the sound system on stage, the lodge adding that local people in the predominantly Protestant village had been left hurt.

“These issues were raised through comments on the We Are Broughshane Facebook page, all of which were subsequently deleted, showing a complete lack of connection with the local people and the hurt that has been caused.

“The cross-community and equality movement is a one-way street for the erosion and eventual eradication of everything that is British, Protestant, unionist and loyalist.”

There was anger at what was billed as a cross-community event.

“If the event we witnessed in Broughshane had been reversed in the other way and held in a predominantly republican village, the degree of tolerance shown may not have been so high,” added Braid District LOL No18.

“Broughshane LOL No18 will look at it and consider how best we can address the imbalance of St Patrick's Day to include the majority of people in Broughshane who have been left isolated once again.

“We sought engagement with Broughshane and District Community Association to work our way through the issues mentioned above, but they refused.”

The local community association has distanced itself from the row, though, saying the event was completely funded and organised by the local council.

“The St Patrick’s Day celebrations were organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, including the shuttle service to Slemish, the large marquee for the market stalls and the portable stage for the music,” the association said.

“As in previous years, Community Association volunteers were there to help the council employees at the event.

“Mid and East Antrim Council pay for everything at the event and no grant was needed as suggested on social media.

“Concerns were raised about the playing of three tunes on a traditional music CD which are now associated with republican paramilitaries.”

The community group said no one had made the association between the songs and republican terrorism.

“Neither the DJ or any of the organisers made this association,” it said.

It said the DJ “has accommodated and assisted our community on numerous occasions at our family events and no one set out to cause any offence”.

“Braid District LOL No18 are one of over 30 affiliated groups who are Broughshane and District Community Association and are represented on it. Community issues are discussed at these meetings.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said an investigation into how the songs were played is now under way.

“The annual Slemish St Patrick’s Day event was planned and delivered with the council working in partnership with the Broughshane and District Community Association to deliver an all-inclusive event for residents and visitors alike,” the council said.

“Following this event, Council has received a number of complaints regarding the playing of particular music and this is currently being investigated.

“Council takes all complaints extremely seriously and will endeavour to ensure that such unplanned incidents do not occur again.”