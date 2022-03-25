Council rapped for spending £120k on ‘fancy cameras’ for zoom meetings

The semi-permanent installations mean some personnel can work from home on laptops while others work from council buildings.

A council has been criticised for agreeing to spend £120,000 on “fancy cameras” for people who like “Zooming in and out” of remote meetings.

Despite objections, Ards and North Down Council is to spend £120,000 to support two semi-permanent installations – one in Bangor Chamber and one in Ards Chamber for “hybrid” council and committee meetings.

It means some personnel can work from home on laptops while others work from council buildings. It also means the public and press can continue to watch meetings live online.

Independent unionist Tom Smith was one of three against the proposal, stating it was “ridiculous” to spend £120,000 of ratepayers’ money on “fancy cameras”.

He said: “The Health Minister felt it was safe enough to remove the legal restrictions, and guidance is guidance. Members of the public are free to ignore guidance and make their own decisions.

“It has always been my position that once regulations are removed we should move back to meeting in public. I think there are some sections of the public sector who are too comfortable and don’t want to go back. They like Zooming in and out. That’s fine for them, but for us the best place to do business is in person across the chamber.

“The cost is unacceptable. If you want to reach the public, do a live audio stream, which would reduce the costs. All of our meetings are recorded anyway if you want to listen back. So we don’t need a plethora of video cameras looking down our throats, just so we can get close ups during the meetings.”

DUP councillor Stephen McIlveen noted that some councillors and staff “are vulnerable, and we shouldn’t be using ourselves merely as examples. We should be taking consideration of other people”.

“Where some members may feel comfortable going into public meetings, I know there are some who are very reluctant, and they will force themselves to do it. But we shouldn’t be in a position where we are forcing potentially vulnerable people into potentially dangerous situations,” he said.

“Similarly we should not be potentially excluding people from meetings, who don’t feel comfortable enough to attend. I think we should be looking at something that is a bit more flexible.”

The DUP, Alliance, the UUP and one Independent councillor supported the council officer’s recommendation for the plan, while one TUV elected representative and two independent unionists voted against it.