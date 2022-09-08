Council refuses to light up civic buildings for Anti-Slavery Day

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is sticking to its policy not to illuminate civic buildings despite a request to mark Anti-Slavery Day.

It has been asked by the Department of Justice to light buildings in red to mark Anti-Slavery Day on October 18 as “a statement against the crime of modern slavery and human trafficking”.

However, the council decided to discontinue its policy of illuminating its three main civic buildings in 2019 and to demonstrate support for charities and awareness campaigns in alternative ways.

It made an exception in October last year to light its main buildings blue and green at the request of the government as part of the Northern Ireland Centenary Programme.

In March, the borough council decided against illuminating civic buildings in the colours of Ukraine, instead agreeing to fly the country’s flag in a show of support.

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday, DUP Councillor William McCaughey said: “I do not think there is anybody sitting in this room who would not find this practice (slavery) absolutely abhorrent.”

He went on to say that the council put a policy in place in 2019 and added that it needs to adhere to it.

Mr McCaughey recalled that councillors had been made aware at the time of the “substantial cost” of illuminating buildings.

“We are coming into a cost of living crisis which highlights even more our expenditure. An even greater light will be shone on us and what we are doing with the public purse.

“I propose we just adhere to our policy. If we want to highlight it in some other way, I am more than happy to support that,” he said.

Seconding, TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong said that the costs associated illuminating civic buildings is “not tenable”.

“Us as a council is trying to make savings, trying to find money,” he said.