Council spat as DUP man mispronounces rival’s Irish surname

Belfast City Hall was the scene of another row over language after a DUP councillor mispronounced another member’s surname.

At this week’s monthly meeting of the council Brian Kingston was pulled up by the SDLP’s Séamas de Faoite after referring to him as “councillor de Fáilte”.

Fáilte is the Irish word for ‘welcome’. De Faoite is the hibernicised version of ‘le Whytes’, an Anglo-Norman name anglicised as White or Whyte.

During an acrimonious debate on a controversial new standards and business committee, which is supported by the DUP and Sinn Fein but not by other parties, Mr Kingston said “councillor De Fáilte was at the committee”, after Mr De Faoite raised a point of order.

Councillor De Faoite reminded the DUP member of the correct pronunciation.

Mr Kingston replied: “De Faoite. I will practise whatever way you want to pronounce your name.”

While there is no suggestion the incorrect pronunciation was deliberate, several councillors went on to refer to the incident, as well as general standards of conduct in the chamber.

After the exchange Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said: “I want to remind members we are really trying to encourage children and young people to watch these meetings, so please treat each other with respect.”

She added: “We all need to be respectful, particularly around names.”

Green councillor Aine Groogan said: “I would like to remind members of standing order 30, and for them to think about remarks they make regarding pronunciation of people’s names in this place, because to me that is quite offensive, and maybe you should reflect on that.”

People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson said councillor Kingston had given “an unacceptable response to being corrected on how to pronounce another councillor’s name”.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “That is my name in Irish, and it is pretty annoying actually time after time to hear what is a fairly simple and easy name to say being mispronounced.

“Whether by accident or on purpose, I don’t know, but people need to make a bit of an effort to give someone’s surname due recognition.”

Mr Kingston made no reply to comments about the mispronunciation later in the meeting, and the DUP made no statements about what happened.