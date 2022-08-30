Council staff ‘left with no option’ but to call for strike action after breakdown in pay talks

Approximately 200 members of staff at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are set to strike after council bosses failed to deliver a pay increase.

Talks with bosses involved three representative trade unions, Unite, GMB and Nipsa.

Continuous strike action is now set to proceed at the council starting on September 6.

Unite said it has been seeking localised pay agreements with councils, the Housing Executive, the Education Authority and other education employers after the union rejected a national pay offer which it said failed to protect workers from the cost of living crisis.

Industrial disputes which had seen extensive strikes at Mid-Ulster and Derry City and Strabane district councils ended after Unite members voted to accept an offer that included a two pay-point increase and a cash payment.

At other councils in Northern Ireland, strike actions are suspended to allow negotiations to continue.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is now set to join Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council where strike action is ongoing and involves all three representative trade unions: Unite, Nipsa and the GMB.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham expressed her support for the striking workers at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

“With retail price inflation now above 12% and forecast to rise to 18% by the end of the year, workers are organising to win pay increases that provide real protection against the cost of living crisis. Unite is fighting to win inflation-plus pay increases for many of our members in many workplaces,” she said.

“While bosses at other councils have moved to offer decent pay increases and end strike action, those at Lisburn and Castlereagh have failed to make any offer at all. This leaves the workers there with no option but to strike.

"The Unite members at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council can be confident that they have the full support of my union.”

The Unite regional officer for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Kieran Ellison, said: “Unite members in the councils worked throughout the pandemic, they kept vital services going but now they are being treated appallingly by council bosses who want them to accept a huge cut to their incomes.

“That is never going to be accepted.

"Council bosses and the councillors in this council need to look to the example of other councils where this dispute has already been ended through an offer that protects the income of our members.”

In a statement, a council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “A national pay offer of a salary increase of £1,925 for all council staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is currently with the trade unions for consideration.

"In the last number of months the trade unions, UNITE, NIPSA and GMB made local demands that are over and above this offer. This council has been working with our local trade union reps and full time union Officials on different scenarios and what that might mean for budgets going forward.

“The council is currently briefing all political parties on the impact of any proposal in addition to costs we are already facing. This is to ensure that any decisions are made on the basis of what is feasible and sustainable for staff, services and the ratepayer. These discussions will take place over the coming weeks.

“The council has always had a positive working relationship with our trade union colleagues and whilst disappointed at the action notified by Unite the Union, is keen to continue to work to address this matter.”