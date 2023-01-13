Council staff’s £20k USA ‘junket’ over Irish music festival branded ‘terrible look’ amid cost-of-living crisis

The only time the Fleadh Cheoil has been held in Northern Ireland was in Derry in 2013. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

The Belfast bid for the 2024 Fleadh Cheoil has become the latest topic to stir division at City Hall after a councillor condemned a £20,000 “junket” for council staff members and musicians travelling to the USA.

At Belfast City Council’s meeting of its City Growth and Regeneration Committee, People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson criticised a trip for senior staff members, including the Chief Executive and Lord Mayor, to attend an event in New York next month to discuss the bid with US Comhaltas vote holders.

The council intends to send local musicians and four council staff to the showcase at a cost of at least £20,000.

At the committee, the director admitted that figure only included the expenses for 12 musicians, and did not include expenses for four council staff.

The SDLP unsuccessfully tried to reduce council staff attending the showcase to two members.

One of the biggest festivals of traditional Irish culture in the world, the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann attracts many tens of thousands of international visitors each year.

In its 60-year history the festival has only been held once in Northern Ireland, in Derry.

Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, a cross-community non profit organisation promoting and fostering Irish traditional music, song and dance in the Ards area, has joined with Belfast City Council to make a bid for the festival.

In March, a vote takes place to confirm the location for the Fleadh. Several voting members are resident in the United States as part of the executive committee for the US Comhaltas.

Ms Ferguson said the £20,000 spend “looks terrible” amid the cost of living crisis.

“I don’t think the public would see this as anything other than a junket,” she stated.

“I find it very difficult that it is being landed on us the month before, with no breakdown of costs.

“I think for us to pay for three officers and a Lord Mayor to be having cocktails in the Dead Rabbit, while we are looking to put up rates to the extent we are, is a really, really bad look.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “In some of these ventures you have to speculate to accumulate, and we are going to have to put our money where our mouths are to try and secure such a huge event for the city.

“It will be great for our citizens, it will boost the economy, it will create employment and help artists in the city.

“We do have to weigh things up with the cost of living, but on balance I think this one meets the criteria.”

DUP councillor Gareth Spratt added that there was “already a display of prudence” in meeting the Great Britain Comhaltas in Belfast, and he said his party would support the recommendation to send four council staff with the musicians to New York.

The committee director told councillors the return Drogheda received from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2019 was “well north of four times the investment”.

He added that he would “comfortably expect” 700,000 to a million visitors and the profit to the city would be “in the tens of millions”.