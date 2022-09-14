Council strike action postponed in wake of Queen’s death to resume after funeral

Strike action postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death is back on for the day after her funeral, a union has said.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had come to a mutual agreement with Unite the Union to call off industrial action as a mark of respect after the passing of the monarch.

The continuous strike action is now expected to see picket lines outside the local authority premises from Tuesday, September 20.

In a union letter to members, Unite’s regional officer, Kieran Ellison said: “Unite suspended our industrial action as it was the appropriate action to take in the circumstances.

“The date has been chosen as it is the first day after the period of mourning of the Queen.

“Once again you (union members) have demonstrated yourselves to be respectful, decent people who have a good moral compass for what in life is the right thing to do.

“We return to the picket line knowing what is asked for is fair and appropriate for hard working people who are the backbone of this council.

“Our struggle for decency will resume when the time is right to do so.”

The council has been contacted for comment.