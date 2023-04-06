Council that tops NI road defect table calls on Stormont to take urgent action

Ards and North Down is asking for “urgent” action from Stormont on fair allocation road repair funds, after it emerged the borough had the highest rate of potholes and the lowest rate of funding.

The district tops a league table of road defect reports across Northern Ireland.

In the last recorded year, it accounted for 1,731 reported defects out of a total of around 11,000 reported to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), amounting to 15.5% of all complaints in Northern Ireland.

It was also at the top of the table for potholes, with 148.6 reported per 100km. The lowest was Derry, with just 21.8.

At the monthly meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council, UUP councillor Philip Smith proposed writing to the DfI to ask for a roads action plan for the borough.

However, he accepted a DUP amendment from councillor Robert Adair, asking the council to write to DfI’s permanent secretary “expressing concern that Ards continues to receive the lowest roads investment budget across NI’s councils and requests an increase in funding to make road repairs and resurfacing a priority”.

It also asked for “fair allocation of funding for roads, pavements, resurfacing, and street lighting investment across our borough as a matter of urgency”.

Mr Adair told the chamber at Bangor Town Hall: “We need to get to the root of the problem, and that is Ards and North Down gets the lowest investment in road infrastructure in Northern Ireland. And while potholes are a big issue, the roads aren’t going to get any better, nor or the potholes going to get any better, until we address this issue.

“This issue first came to council two years ago when we brought a motion following MLA questions on the road budget in NI. We then learned we get the lowest funding, because the Roads Service allocates their funding not on population or on traffic volume, but on the length of roads.

“So a council like Fermanagh and Omagh, which has a lower traffic volume, gets far bigger investment in roads than Ards and North Down. At the time, we wrote to Minister Mallon and her officials and they didn’t change the criteria. So it continues, and Ards and North Down continues to get a raw deal.

“Ards and North Down has the fourth largest population in Northern Ireland. We’re in close proximity to Belfast; we have the biggest coastline. It is a big tourist area and I believe we deserve better. It is not fair that our ratepayers continue to have substandard roads — and I have never seen our roads in such a state in all my time as councillor.”