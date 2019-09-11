Council to honour tragic road racer William Dunlop

A memorial tablet in honour of motorcycle road racer William Dunlop will be placed within the garden commemorating his father Robert in Ballymoney.

A Notice of Motion proposed by Causeway Coast & Glens councillor John Finlay was passed unopposed last night at the council’s Leisure and Development Committee.

William died when he crashed on the third lap of an open race practice at the Skerries 100 event in July 2018.

His father Robert died when his engine seized at over 150mph during a practice session for the 2008 North West 200 road race.

Councillor John McAuley, who seconded the motion, said: “William was not only a sporting superstar, but one of life’s great people in general who will never be forgotten.”

Further details of the memorial plans will be agreed by Ballymoney councillors, council officers and William’s family, who agreed to the proposal before it proceeded to council.