Council to mark flight of Earhart 90 years on

The 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s historic landing in Londonderry is to be celebrated by the city.

Derry City and Strabane District Council plans to develop a programme of events to mark the first solo transatlantic crossing by a woman.

On May 20, 1932, the 34-year-old landed in a field in Ballyarnett, breaking three records.

Not only did she become the first female to fly across the Atlantic alone, she also held the fastest flight time over the ocean (15 hours), as well as being the only person to have flown the ocean twice.

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy called for the council to “appropriately mark the occasion” in a motion. “The story of Amelia Earhart is known throughout the world, particularly her journey across the Atlantic, landing here in Derry city in a grassy field in Ballyarnett,” she said.

“She was a formidable and fearless woman and one who would be reminiscent of the many strong women who are the backbone of our city.

“Amelia was a trailblazer, she was a feminist and one of the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) movement. She has been celebrated across the globe for her achievements.”

Ms Duffy said Earhart’s name had been kept alive by groups in the city, and others in America had offered their help to celebrate the anniversary.

“Some have really exciting ideas and activities they are developing. I believe this opportunity has the potential to increase our visitor numbers, promote stronger links with America in what can only be a beneficial opportunity for our tourist product here,” she added.

“I for one would like to see a bright red Lockheed 5B Vega plane fly over Ballyarnett next year as part of this event.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said it was “right and proper we celebrate and commemorate one of the seminal moments in aviation history”.

He added: “Amelia Earhart was a Kansas girl and she flew for 15 hours across the Atlantic aiming for Paris.

"She didn’t make Paris, but instead she landed in Ballyarnett, and as all Ballyarnett people know, Ballyarnett is the Paris of the north, so she wasn’t far off.”

The motion passed unanimously.