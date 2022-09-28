Council to write to Derry City FC calling on club to condemn alleged chanting mocking Queen’s death

The chanting is alleged to have occurred at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (pictured) in Derry City's FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers on September 18. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Derry City and Strabane District Council will write to Derry City FC asking the club to condemn “insensitive and callous” chanting mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The chanting is alleged to have taken place during the club’s FAI Cup fixture at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, September 18.

It was unanimously agreed by councillors in an environment and regeneration committee meeting to call on the club to condemn the chants and ask Derry City what actions will be taken.

The proposal was brought forward by DUP councillor Maurice Devenney, who said “all should feel welcome” at the Brandywell Stadium.

“With this type of chanting ongoing at that match it makes it very difficult for people from the PUL [protestant, unionist and loyalist] community to attend the Brandywell,” he said.

“I have spoken to a number of people who have attended the game from both communities and they said they were disgusted and sickened by what they heard in the Brandywell and some of them did say we will never be back in the Brandywell again because of those chants.”

Mr Devenney referred to a similar incident which occurred at Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League game on Thursday, September 8.

The League of Ireland club condemned a video which appeared to show fans celebrating the death of the Queen.

Mr Devenney claimed Derry City had been silent on their fans’ alleged chanting and said “they have to answer to this”.

UUP councillor Darren Guy informed the chamber he had been sent a video of the chanting that took place within the Brandywell, which led him to contact the club to ask what actions it would be taking against the fans.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson gave his party’s support to the proposal and said it was not appropriate to mock anybody’s death “particularly when it caused so much offence to so many within our community”.

“There needs to be a protection for free speech and to control chanting within a football ground,” he added.

“It was unfortunate the content of the chanting but for council to try and restrict what can be chanted at a football ground is getting into dangerous territory.

“That being said it is a council facility, if it’s causing offence it’s only right council steps in and does what it can.”

Adding his party’s support, SDLP councillor Steven Edwards said “mocking anyone’s death is inherently wrong” and that it was “important we do call it out”.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson described the incident as “disgraceful”, adding: “We have seen many football leagues trying to curtail racial slurs being thrown at footballers and I think we need to take action here as a council and write to Derry City Football Club to see what they have done.”

Derry City FC has been contacted for a response.