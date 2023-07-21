Council unanimously backs ‘positive’ community event to replace controversial internment bonfire in Derry

A proposal to replace a controversial republican bonfire in Londonderry has received the unanimous backing of the local council.

The burning of a pyre on August 15, the day of the Feast of the Assumption, on an £11million redevelopment site in the Bogside is not expected to go ahead this year.

Instead SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, who chairs the council’s Bonfire Working Group, has introduced a motion alongside Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy.

It was presented to the local authority’s health and communities committee on Thursday and called on Derry City and Strabane District council to partner with statutory organisations and local residents to organise a more “positive” celebration.

“Following the welcome decision to call off the yearly August bonfire in the Bogside area I have engaged with local residents and bonfire builders around ways that the local community can still come together in a positive way while avoiding the problems that were traditionally associated with the bonfire around anti-social behaviour," Ms Seenoi said.

“I commend the leadership shown by young people in this area and their willingness to listen to residents about the issues they faced as a result of the bonfire.

"I believe that this outcome presents us with an opportunity to introduce a new community event that celebrates everything this area has to offer, from its rich history to the togetherness and solidarity of the people who live there.”

Children at the Bogside bonfire site in previous years.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those who expressed outrage last year when an image of the late Queen was placed on the bonfire which is normally lit days after the August 9 anniversary of the introduction of internment in NI.

“This is an outrageous and offensive display of hate. It should be universally rejected,” he said.

“When this generation is told there was no alternative to violence, this is the result.”

The picture of the monarch blowing a chewing gum bubble was accompanied by Union flags and poppy wreaths and shots were reportedly fired in the area around the time of the event.

At the time Sir Jeffrey called on Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill to show “leadership” and oppose what he described as “hatred”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned the incident as “totally out of order” and took to Twitter to ask “why do they need to mimic the worst elements of loyalist culture?”

In previous years the names of murdered police officers have been placed onto the bonfire.

In 2022 Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said the onus is on organisers to ensure “there are no displays of hate” and “no repeat of the images on some loyalist bonfires in July”.

“There is no place for the burning of flags, posters and effigies on bonfires anywhere in our society,” he added.

The plans for a community event come amid preparations to commence work on the £11million project in Meenan Square as part of The Executive Office’s Urban Village scheme.

It aims to transform areas which have suffered most from social deprivation in Northern Ireland.

Units on the site were demolished in 2021, but work was stalled due to negotiations with the private land owner.

Construction is expected to begin in the autumn.

“Councillors from all parties on the committee have recognised the positive progress made in the Bogside by backing my proposal and council will now form a group to work with organisations like the Housing Executive, Department for Communities and the Education Authority and local residents to plan an event that everyone in the area can enjoy,” Ms Seenoi said.

“The way this situation has been resolved for the benefit of the local community is a welcome step forward in addressing the issues around bonfires in our city and should act as an example to those in other parts of Derry and across Northern Ireland of what can be achieved when we all work together in good faith to tackle these issues.”