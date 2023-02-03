Council under fire over £400k plan to replace the windows at its HQ

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has defended plans to spend £400,000 on new windows at its headquarters.

The bill is to install triple-glazing at The Grange in Omagh to make the building warmer for staff, the Ulster Herald reported.

The premises has single-glazed windows.

The council insisted it represented value for money and will provide an “essential health and safety improvement for users”.

Kim McLaughlin, the council’s director of regeneration and planning, said there were “significant draughts” in the building.

However, right-wing lobby group the Taxpayers’ Alliance questioned the level of expenditure.

Joe Venture from the group referenced the council’s decisions last year to cancel both its Halloween fireworks display and Christmas lights switch-on due to “financial pressures”.

“The council seems more committed to fancy refurbs than fun festivities,” he claimed.

“While taxpayers are happy to see savings, cancelling Christmas to save a few pennies seems unnecessarily harsh. Council bosses should look for efficiencies elsewhere.”

The windows decision was made by the council’s regeneration and community committee.

Members were informed the move would lead to savings of £4,525 annually on heating.

That means it would take more than a century before the £400,000 was recouped.

Ms McLaughlin said the new windows would help the council meet commitments in its climate action plan, which included a target of achieving a minimum energy certificate ‘C’ rating.

This rating signals a building is energy efficient.

“Energy modelling identifies that the triple-glazed solution in The Grange will result in an 83% reduction in useful heat loss per annum, equating to reduced costs of around £4,524 per annum,” she said.

Councillor Mark Buchanan, chair of the regeneration and community committee, said: “We did meet with the chief executive over the spending and we were assured all the correct processes were followed and it does represent value for money.

“I can understand why some may feel the figure is alarming, but you have to take into account the scale of the work involved in totality.

“That’s things like scaffolding, labour and all, it’s not just the windows.”

The council said: “Council approved a business case for the replacement of windows in The Grange, Omagh, at the January 2023 regeneration and community committee meeting.

“The installation of 111 new energy efficient windows across The Grange building represents an investment in a more sustainable approach to asset management and will contribute to the target set out within the council’s Climate Change and Sustainable Development Strategy for a net zero district by 2042.

“In the short-term, the project will also provide essential health and safety improvements for users of the building including staff, visitors and general public and result in reduced costs.”