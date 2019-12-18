Council voiced concerns over dangers of Crumlin road where man died in crash

Police at the scene of the two-vehicle collision at the Ballyutoag Road area of Crumlin

The accident took place on Ballyutoag Road, near Crumlin, around 7am.

It's the second time this year a life has been lost on the same busy stretch of road, which links Nutts Corner to Belfast.

In March, James McGranaghan (52) died several days after a one-vehicle accident at the junction of Ballyutoag Road and Ballyutoag Hill.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor said concerns were raised with officials about Ballyutoag Road less than a month ago.

Ulster Unionist councillor Paul Michael said residents were already well aware of the dangers and had been calling for action with representations to council.

"As a council we met with the Department for Infrastructure less than a month ago about the winter programme and we raised concerns that had been brought to us about that particular stretch of road," he said.

"Residents have made council aware of the dangers of traffic. There had already been a minor accident quite recently and there have been numerous incidents along that particular stretch of road. Sadly we're now looking at a fatality and my sympathies go to the family of the man who has lost his life, especially this close to Christmas. A family has again been left in a state of despair."

The PSNI attended the scene yesterday morning as diversions were put in place, with the Belfast Road, Nutts Corner closed at its junctions with the Carnaghliss Road and the Seven Mile Straight until early evening.

The Carn Road was also closed with its junctions at the Seven Mile Straight and Ballyhill Road.

Police said enquiries are continuing into the incident and are appealing to anyone with information to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 170 17/12/19.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.