Council warning to pet owners after dog attack in Portrush

Dog owners in Portrush are being urged to use leads for their pets after a recent incident in which another dog was attacked in public.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the incident last month left the pet requiring extensive treatment for “severe bite wounds”.

The attack happened in the Hamilton Place area of the town on Friday October 22 and involved two large black dogs which were reportedly not on leads.

The council said the dogs were with two men and it is understood one of the animals was called “Rose”.

They appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact their environmental health team, while reminding dog owners about their responsibilities while out with their pets.

They said leads should be used in public spaces and dogs kept secure at home so they cannot stray.

The fine for a dog owner if an animal attacks another dog is up to £1,000, while attacks which injure another person can have a maximum court penalty of £5,000 along with a possible prison term.

The dog responsible may also be humanely destroyed.

“Council can impose legal requirements on the owner of a dog suspected of being involved in an attack, such as ensuring it always wears a muzzle or is kept on a lead in public,” said the council.

“Breaches of these requirements are offences for which the owner or person is charge of the dog is liable.

“There are lots of great places across the borough for dog owners and their pets to enjoy their daily walks but please ensure you do this safely and responsibly with regard for others.”