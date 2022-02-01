Council withholds £600 Good Relations funding from Castlederg loyalist band

Good Relations funding of £600 has been withheld from a loyalist flute band in Co Tyrone after a decision by Derry and Strabane Council.

UUP councillor Derek Hussey’s attempt to secure the monies from the Good Relations Fund for Castlederg Young Loyalists was rejected before full council.

This was despite the Health and Community Committee recommending that only a proportion of the funding be withheld.

The flute band had originally been awarded £5,000 for an event which took place at Albert Street car park in Castlederg in July 2021.

However, concerns were raised at the time by Sinn Fein councillor Ruairi McHugh who described the event as “descending into a sectarian hatefest”.

At January’s full council meeting Mr Hussey proposed that “council reject the motion that came from the Health and Communities Committee to withhold £600 payable to Castlederg Young Loyalist Band”.

Council chief executive John Kelpie informed members that it had come before full council saying: “Full council were minded that an amount would be withheld and that was put back to the committee to consider the quantum.”

UUP councillor Derek Hussey attempted to secure the funding for Castlederg Young Loyalists.

Councillor Paul Gallagher responded: “This proposal has come from the rejection of the proposal.

“The proposal has already been passed by full council therefore it shouldn’t come before council again for another six months.”

Clarifying the situation, city solicitor Philip Kingston said: “The proposal was referred back to Health and Communities to determine the amount of funding that should be withheld from Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band.

“That has now been determined by the Health and Communities Committee and the recommendation is to withhold funding of £600.

“That still requires ratification by this council because it is only a recommendation by the committee. On that basis the proposal is legitimate.”

SDLP councillor Steven Edwards said he felt the sum of £600 was a fair amount to withhold.

Backing the proposal, DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan commented: “I know there was a recommendation from the committee which we weren’t in favour of.

“I would like to request a recorded vote on this proposal. I feel with council still going against the legal advice which was brought forward, I feel we have a strong chance here that we will have legal action against this decision.”

The proposal fell with 25 votes against, 11 for and 2 abstentions.

The recommendation to withhold £600 from the Castlederg Young Loyalists was subsequently ratified.