Council won’t fly Union flag at Belfast City Hall for Prince Andrew’s birthday

New plan passed without a vote after securing support from DUP and independent John Kyle

Belfast councillors have agreed not to fly the Union flag at City Hall to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday later this month.

The matter was discussed at Tuesday night’s full council meeting, with councillors asked to ratify a decision made last month.

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister proposed changing the designated flag-flying day from the duke’s birthday on February 19 to July 1 for the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

“[The] Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport did give an indication a year ago that it was up to local authorities on whether or not to fly the flag, and it’s disappointing they are giving away the responsibility of taking that decision themselves, which they should do,” she said.

“We don’t think it should fly on the birthday of Prince Andrew. Given that he has been stripped of his titles and patronages, we think it [not flying the flag] is the right course of action to take, especially when we still have questions and victims who are still grieving when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein and the dangerous legacy he has left behind.”

Seconding the proposal, DUP group leader Brian Kingston said his party previously opposed the motion in order to protect the number of designated flag days.

He added: “We will continue to oppose the reduction of those days by parties who don’t want the Union flag flown at all. We do share the widespread concern regarding the allegations against Prince Andrew. Indeed, the intensity of those allegations has only increased since they first emerged in 2019.”

Mr Kingston said the Battle of the Somme was “seared into the consciousness of Ulstermen”, so he felt it was a more appropriate date to fly the Union flag.

Independent councillor John Kyle said: “Under the circumstances, I think this is a wise move. We are following the lead of the Queen, who has removed Andrew from his royal duties and stripped his royal titles.

“In the circumstances of these serious allegations, it would not be appropriate to fly the flag on his birthday.”

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons, who tabled the original motion that the flag not be flown, said his point was not about “national identity” but the allegations against the prince and “the message we send to women and girls in our city”.

“If we had proceed to honour a man in this context, I think it would have been an extremely retrograde step,” he added.

“I would also say we always supported not losing any of the designated flag-flying days. I’m glad we’ve come to the position we are at at the moment.”

People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson said she supported not flying the flag to mark Andrew’s birthday but disagreed with using an “imperialist symbol” to mark the Battle of the Somme.

Ms McAllister’s proposals were passed without a vote.

Following the confirmation that the civil case against Andrew would proceed, the Queen stripped him of his patronages, which meant he lost his honorary titles at Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County Down golf clubs.

It was also confirmed his military titles had been returned to the Queen and that he would stop using the title ‘His Royal Highness’ in an official capacity.

Prince Andrew visited Royal Portrush when it hosted The Open in 2019, returning to the course to play a round later that year. He opened its new clubhouse in 1999 and was a long-standing patron of the club.

Under Belfast City Council rules, the Union flag is flown at City Hall on a number of designated days — Prince Andrew’s birthday being one of them — each year.

These days are set out by Westminster Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The vote at Belfast City Council comes amid the fallout from the civil assault case against the duke filed by Virginia Giuffre.

A judge in the US ruled last month that the matter should proceed.

Ms Giuffre claims that she was trafficked by the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old — a minor under US law.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.