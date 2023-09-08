Councillor believes more than one PSNI officer injured during ‘severe rioting’ in Derry

Police deal with on-going disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

A councillor has said he believes that more than one PSNI officer was injured during disturbances in Derry as he sent a message to those behind the alleged arms find to desist.

Police seized a suspected firearm, a number of suspected pipe bombs and a quantity of suspected ammunition during a series of search operations in the Creggan area of the city.

Dozens of officers wearing riot gear came under attack on Creevagh Heights near Bligh’s Lane yesterday evening.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

Watch: Police deal with ongoing disorder in Creggan area of Derry following search operation

Read more Officer struck on head during rioting in Derry as PSNI seize suspected firearm and pipe bombs

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, SDLP councillor John Boyle said: Tthings on the ground were quite difficult and severe at some points in the evening”.

He said he understands that more than one PSNI officer was injured in disturbances, while “not sure of the severity of those injuries” he hoped they made a “speedy recovery”.

The Moor representative added: “There are a number of concerns in reality, there were weapons finds, ammunition finds, pipe bombs discovered.

“And, you know, it’s very welcome those weapons are out of the hands of people who might choose to use them against other members of our community.

“But also there was a very significant number of young people involved in the disorder in Creggan Heights yesterday evening... very young children in some cases, children I’d estimate as young as 9 and 10 years of age.

“For them these are very serious situations to be involved in. Running in front of heavily armoured vehicles presents real danger, I would hate to see an incident where someone ended up under the wheels of one of those vehicles, it would be an extreme situation – so I was worried for the safety of all the young people involved.”

A photo of the suspected firearm found in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday September 7, 2023.

Asked if violence directed at the police during searches is accepted as the norm, he said that shouldn’t be accepted and it is about educating those involved in disorder.

And those threatening lives and property “need to stop doing what they’re doing” because then there would be no need for police searches.

“Again, I would say to those people, ‘think about that’, because the reality of it is you’re impacting very significantly and severely on your own community.

“We’d a situation last night that was probably exacerbated to some degree because there’s a new housing development under construction in Bligh’s Lane in that area so there was quite a bit of ammunition, for want of a better description, available to those who were wanting to engage in disorder,” Mr Boyle concluded.