Councillor calls for police ‘reassurance’ after phone box is sealed off in County Down

A UUP councillor has called on the police to “reassure” the public after a phone box was cordoned off in County Down.

Councillor Alan Lewis believes that police activity at Ballymacarn Road, The Spa in Ballynhainch is linked to a warning from police for the public to be “vigilant” in the Newcastle area.

For the second time in two days the PSNI has reminded anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Castlewellan Road, Carrigs Road area of the town not to touch them.

The two areas are around 15 miles apart and Cllr Lewis suspects that a call may have been made to police from a phone box in Ballynahinch.

He said: “Following calls from residents - I have spoken with police, who have advised a scene is being maintained, the phone box will be cordoned off until checks are complete.

"Unfortunately I am unable to give any detailed information other than to assure residents this isn’t cause for concern.”

The Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor has urged the police to clarify the situation and provide further information to reassure the public.

Around 3.30pm the PSNI issued a warning to the public following reports that some type of device had been left in the Newcastle area.

“Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“No roads have been closed at this time,” a spokesperson added.

The PSNI has been contacted for further information and to clarify whether the two incidents are linked.

In response, a spokesperson said: “This was related to a line of enquiry into an ongoing investigation. No further details are available.”