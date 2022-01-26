Councillor Derek Hussey ‘suspended’ by UUP leader Doug Beattie in West Tyrone Stormont election fallout

A Co Tyrone councillor has been “suspended” by the Ulster Unionists following his criticism of the party’s decision to nominate a former Irish senator ahead of the local association’s preferred choice.

Derry and Strabane councillor Derek Hussey said his suspension was authorised at the end of 2021 by UUP leader Doug Beattie after he criticised the selection process of Ian Marshall as the party’s West Tyrone candidate for May’s Assembly election.

Co Armagh farmer Mr Marshall joined the UUP last year and in 2018, he became the first independent unionist to be elected to sit in the Seanad (Irish senate).

Mr Hussey’s suspension comes after West Tyrone UUP official Andy McKane left the party last week over the decision to select Mr Marshall.

It was reported in November that the UUP in West Tyrone had “unanimously” rejected the party leadership’s choice of Mr Marshall as the Assembly election candidate.

The local association criticised Mr Beattie after the party leadership overruled its choice to nominate Mr McKane, who is from Castlederg.

Mr McKane said both he and his wife Karen had resigned from the UUP because their membership was made “untenable” following the party’s decision to nominate Mr Marshall.

In November 2020, Mr Hussey, who is from Castlederg, was given the backing of then UUP leader Steve Aiken after a decision to allow him to remain as a party councillor despite being convicted for drink driving on three occasions.

He returned to the council after a 15 month disqualification imposed by the Local Government Commission for Standards ended.

Mr Hussey also apologised for making “insensitive” comments in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement in March 2021.

Regarding his recent suspension, the former West Tyrone MLA said he was referred to a party disciplinary committee and hopes the situation can be resolved “sooner rather than later”.

“My statement [regarding Mr Marshall’s selection] was made with the approval and endorsement of our West Tyrone Constituency Association, and I stand by it,” Mr Hussey told the Tyrone Constitution.

“I and one other senior association officer have met with the disciplinary committee and expressed our sincere concerns at the issues which led to the issuing of the original statement.

“We understand that these issues are now being considered and I still stand suspended.”

Mr Hussey added it will be “interesting to see” how Mr Beattie is dealt with by the party following his “inappropriate and demeaning comments” on Twitter.

The UUP leader was given the full backing of his MLAs after he revealed he considered resigning over a series of historical tweets that came to light over the weekend.

He was accused of misogyny, racism and inappropriate language towards the travelling community after tweets he posted a decade ago.

The historical tweets emerged after he apologised to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots for posting a tweet concerning the DUP MLA’s wife on Saturday.

Responding to Mr Hussey’s comments, a spokesperson for the UUP said: "The Ulster Unionist Party does not comment on internal party matters."