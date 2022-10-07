Councillor Emmet Doyle leads call for talks with Apprentice Boys over ‘yobbery’ and sale of Parachute Regiment and UVF flags at parade

The Apprentice Boys of Derry have been asked to take action to address issues linked to its August parade in the city.

Once an annual flashpoint, the ‘Derry Model’ became a blueprint for how the loyal orders, nationalist communities and business could work together.

But Derry City and Strabane District Council wants a deputation to discuss incidents on August 13.

A motion brought by Aontú’s Emmet Doyle on the controversy was passed.

It also called for the council to condemn the promotion of paramilitary organisations through the sale of merchandise, the disrespect shown to communities by littering and public urination, and the singing of sectarian songs by some.

Mr Doyle criticised a stall on the day selling Parachute Regiment and UVF flags, among others.

The former are particularly provocative due to the role of the Paras on Bloody Sunday, when they shot dead 13 innocent civil rights demonstrators.

“There’s absolutely no reason for these items to be sold in our city at any time,” added Mr Doyle.

He requested that detailed information be required from those wishing to obtain merchant licences to ensure items that could “reasonably offend” were not sold.

He added: “I myself witnessed public urination in the city centre by band members.

“The state Carlisle Road and other streets in the city centre were left in after the parade was an absolute disgrace and the responsibility lies with those who marched.”

He revealed he had received calls from two members of the Apprentice Boys about his motion.

“To my surprise, they said they were glad to see I was raising it because they said they were fed up with bands who come from outside of the city disrespecting the city,” he said.

“The applicant to the Parades Commission, and that’s the Apprentice Boys, is responsible for bringing the bands to this city.

“That doesn’t mean I’m blaming them for some marchers’ behaviour, but I think we need to see from them that they feel the same and hear from them how we can address these problems.

“If you cannot respect this city, then my message to you is stay at home.”

Seconding the proposal, Sinn Fein’s Christopher Jackson said: “It’s not just the city centre that faces issues about urination, residents of the Triangle have faced that issue for many, many years.”

The SDLP’s Brian Tierney urged the chamber to “remember how far this city has come in terms of parading”.

He said: “I remember when the arches leading into the city centre were blocked off by RUC men and nationalists from the Bogside weren’t allowed into the city centre to go about their daily business.”

Alliance’s Rachael Ferguson commended the Apprentice Boys for the work they had done over the years with residents.

“This for me is not an attack on the Apprentice Boys of Derry. It’s more, how can we sit down and talk and work through these issues,” she added.

Independent Paul Gallagher said the solution is contained within the Derry Model.

Referring to the motion, he said: “The way things are laid out, it’s like taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut and may make things worse rather than better, because it’s moving outside the very successful process of the Derry Model.

“Having previously engaged with some from the Apprentice Boys and some from the Bands Forum, and discussing various issues like we have seen before us, they have worked hard and I can guarantee you they are appalled at what took place on August 13, and as we speak are probably working hard to try and address it.”

Condemning the selling of items glorifying paramilitary organisations, the UUP’s Darren Guy said his party would not be supporting the motion “because we feel that it is sectarian in nature, as it picks out one community’s parading issues whilst choosing to ignore other major events mostly run by council which incur the exact same issues”.

The DUP’s Keith Kerrigan said: “With regards the public urination and the singing of sectarian songs, we can all condemn such activity.

“This does seem to be a wee bit of a dig at the Apprentice Boys, but yes, there are lessons to be learned, and they will take that on board.”